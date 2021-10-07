CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

McConnell-Putin double act: The squid game

By Follow Following
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou know we are living in strange times when US Republic Senate Leader McConnell, and Russia’s President Putin, dangle potential rewards from their tentacles and lift markets vigorously, but here we are. Like the compulsively viewable, but ridiculously premised Netflix hit, both men have juicy rewards that millions want, all you have to do is play a few games to get it. Of course, there is some small print, but don’t worry about that.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 1

Related
IFLScience

Native Americans Are Not Who We Thought They Were, Study Finds

A widely believed theory about the origins of Native Americans has been dealt a huge blow by a new genetic analysis of ancient teeth, implying the ancient inhabitants of what is now America were not who we thought they were. The theory, largely based on archaeological evidence found at Native...
SCIENCE
Ash Jurberg

The richest person in Las Vegas

Last week Forbes released their richest 400 list. This features the wealthiest 400 people in the United States. Since that list was published, I have been writing articles on a number of these people, and today it is time to look at a billionaire who lives in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox News

Internet reacts to brutal new economic data: 'Not what the White House wants to see'

Social media users did not appreciate new economic data that revealed U.S. inflation is at its highest rate in 13 years, pinning the blame squarely on the Biden White House. The data comes on the heels of the poor September jobs report. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 194,000 workers in September as the unemployment rate fell to 4.8%, the Labor Department reported. But economists were expecting the addition of 500,000 new jobs.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Lindsey Graham bizarrely claims 40,000 Brazilians with Gucci handbags entered US illegally

Senator Lindsey Graham on Tuesday claimed that tens of thousands of well-dressed Brazilian nationals have illegally crossed the US-Mexico border on their way to Connecticut.While speaking with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on his eponymous nightly program, the South Carolina Republican suggested that Tuesday’s announcement that the Department of Homeland Security would begin targeting “unscrupulous employers who exploit the vulnerability of undocumented workers” for investigation – rather than conducting mass raids of work sites to target the undocumented workers themselves – was to blame for an influx of migrants with very specific sartorial tastes.“Now, what Mayorkas did today, calling off...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gold Prices#Squid#Senate#The Us Government#Democrats#Republicans#Russian#Nord Stream 2
CNBC

President Putin on Taiwan: ‘China does not need to use force’

Chinese President Xi Jinping last week vowed to realize his aim of bringing the democratically run island nation of 24 million people under Beijing's control by peaceful means. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen responded in a speech Sunday, announcing that her government would invest in bolstering its military in order to...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Gold
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

‘He died with his eyes open’: Covering the execution of Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh

The authorities had been preparing for thousands of protesters, both for and against the death penalty. As it was, just a couple of hundred showed up. Those that did were far outnumbered by the media. Up to 1,400 reporters had gathered on the thick grass outside of Terre Haute Federal Penitentiary to cover the execution of Timothy McVeigh, both America’s deadliest domestic terrorist with white supremacist sympathies, and also an ordinary-looking veteran of the Gulf War, and a Roman Catholic born in upstate New York.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

North Korea says dystopian Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ is exposing to world the ‘beastly’ reality of South Korea

The recent Netflix hit series Squid Game exposes South Korean culture and its “corruption and immoral scoundrels”, a North Korean website claimed on Tuesday. Squid Game portrays an “unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich”, North Korea’s Arirang Meari website said, citing anonymous South Korean film critics.
TV & VIDEOS
International Business Times

Economists Make Alarming Forecast: US 'Heading Into A Recession' By Year's End

Economists are notorious for missing the early signs of recessions and those who get it right, are usually feted, though in hindsight. While the economy seems to be rebounding from the lows of the pandemic-induced slump, new research by economists David Blanchflower of Dartmouth College and Alex Bryson of the University College London suggests otherwise.
ECONOMY
americanmilitarynews.com

Leaked: Dozens of CIA informants killed, captured or compromised: Report

Last week, top U.S. counterintelligence officials warned Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) stations and bases worldwide that a concerning number of informants were being captured or killed, according to people familiar with the situation. Sent via top-secret cable that was viewed by DNYUZ, the message explained that the CIA’s counterintelligence mission...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Emotional doctor tears up explaining how American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups are manipulating VERY vulnerable groups in Australia and convincing them NOT to get jabbed because 'God will save them'

American anti-vaxxers and Christian faith groups have been manipulating vulnerable Australians and convincing them not to get the Covid vaccine, said a top doctor during an emotional televised press conference. Northern Territory Chief Health Officer Dr Hugh Heggie addressed the state at Wednesday's media conference urging residents to get vaccinated...
WORLD
NBC News

State Dept. investigating whether Trump officials took gifts meant for foreign dignitaries

The State Department inspector general is investigating whether Trump administration officials helped themselves to expensive Trump-branded gifts meant for foreign dignitaries, NBC News confirmed Tuesday. The Office of the Inspector General is investigating whether political appointees of then-President Donald Trump removed the taxpayer-funded presents from the State Department gift vault...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy