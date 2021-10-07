McConnell-Putin double act: The squid game
You know we are living in strange times when US Republic Senate Leader McConnell, and Russia’s President Putin, dangle potential rewards from their tentacles and lift markets vigorously, but here we are. Like the compulsively viewable, but ridiculously premised Netflix hit, both men have juicy rewards that millions want, all you have to do is play a few games to get it. Of course, there is some small print, but don’t worry about that.www.fxstreet.com
