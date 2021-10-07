CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boris continues to confound his critics, but problems lie ahead

It is unlikely that Stoke Poges has ever before featured in a party conference speech but the Buckinghamshire village took centre stage in Boris Johnson’s address to the Tory faithful in Manchester yesterday. It was in the parish churchyard of St Giles that Thomas Gray in 1751 wrote his Elegy lamenting the “mute inglorious Miltons” who lay there never having had the education, opportunity or privilege to fulfil their latent talents.

