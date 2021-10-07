Boris continues to confound his critics, but problems lie ahead

Does capitalism finally have a champion in Downing Street, unafraid to fly its flag?. It was only in late March when reports that the PM had credited “capitalism” (and “greed”) for the success of the country’s vaccine rollout were creating headlines. Mr Johnson is said to have immediately asked his audience of backbenchers to forget the remarks, claiming he regretted making them. Just over six months later, the PM appears to have found the courage to declare - to a hall full of the party faithful in one of the most high profile speeches of the political calendar - that “it was capitalism that ensured that we had a vaccine in less than a year”.

