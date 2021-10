The West Orange-Stark Mustangs won their fourth straight game last week. The Mustangs moved to 2-0 in district with their 54-7 victory over the Hardin-Jefferson Hawks. Coach Cornel Thompson was not pleased with how the game finished. The Mustangs were shutout in the fourth quarter and surrendered a late defensive touchdown to Hardin-Jefferson on an interception that cost the Mustangs the opportunity for another shutout.