Bowling: Fort Campbell game did create some problems

MURRAY — Murray High claimed a 64-6 football win over Class 2A 1st District opponent Fort Campbell this past Friday night at Ty Holland Stadium. Just from that description, one would probably think things had been very easy for Tigers Head Coach Darren Bowling, his staff and players. From a standpoint of how the game was going, yes, it was easy, probably a little too easy, as the Tigers were faced with maintaining focus in a game that required a running clock with a little more than four minutes left in the first quarter.