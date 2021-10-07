CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Murray, KY

Bowling: Fort Campbell game did create some problems

Murray Ledger & Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMURRAY — Murray High claimed a 64-6 football win over Class 2A 1st District opponent Fort Campbell this past Friday night at Ty Holland Stadium. Just from that description, one would probably think things had been very easy for Tigers Head Coach Darren Bowling, his staff and players. From a standpoint of how the game was going, yes, it was easy, probably a little too easy, as the Tigers were faced with maintaining focus in a game that required a running clock with a little more than four minutes left in the first quarter.

www.murrayledger.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years, hoping to reduce Americans' overall sodium intake by 12 percent. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from chain...
FOOD SAFETY
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Campbell, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Murray, KY
Football
Murray, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Murray, KY
Education
City
Murray, KY
Fort Campbell, KY
Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Concussion#American Football#Tigers

Comments / 0

Community Policy