Rail commuters face 12pc fare rises as inflation mounts

By Tom Rees
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Millions of commuters are facing a double-digit percentage rise in their rail fares over the next two years as financial markets predicted a jump in inflation lasting well into 2022. Investors are bracing for the Retail Price Index (RPI), which is used to calculate fare increases, to peak at 7pc...

FXStreet.com

UK GDP increases in Q2 while inflation pressures mount

UK GDP increased by around 5.5% in Q2 following easing of coronavirus restrictions which has allowed many sectors to rebound significantly. In output terms, the main contributors to this increase were wholesale and retail trade, accommodation and food service activities, education and human health, along with social work activities. While the level of GDP is now 3.3% below where it was pre-pandemic in Q4 2019, it will be essential to see if the UK can maintain this rate of growth moving forward as it faces supply and labour shortages, higher energy costs in addition to a general rise in inflation. Central banks and government legislation will play a key role in ensuring that the situation does not get out of hand moving forward, but today’s data could provide some much needed reassurance to markets in the short term.
BUSINESS
theeastcountygazette.com

US Stocks Crashes Amid Fears of Rising Inflation

The prospect of the world’s major central banks moving more aggressively to stamp out inflation shook financial markets on Tuesday, with Wall Street stocks suffering their biggest loss in a day in nearly five months. The benchmark S&P 500 index fell 2 percent, its biggest loss since May, as more...
STOCKS
Telegraph

Interest rate rise fears mount as employers offer record pay rises

The Bank of England's new chief economist has warned that inflation may remain higher for even longer than expected, fuelling fears of an imminent interest rate rise and a cost of living squeeze. Huw Pill said risks to the economy are growing, with severe supply chain problems, labour shortages, the...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

UK Consumer Confidence Slides as Inflation Worry Mounts: Bank of America

LONDON (Reuters) -British consumer morale has fallen to its lowest since February, when the country was under heavy COVID-19 restrictions, due to worries about the economic outlook and about rising prices, a Bank of America report showed on Friday. The survey chimed with other gauges of consumer confidence in Britain...
BUSINESS
WFAE

Rising prices and the effects of inflation

Prices are going up for everything – whether it’s gasoline, going out to eat at a restaurant, products like pork or chicken and even utilities like natural gas. According to CNN Business, the Consumer Price Index rose by just over 5% in August. While this initial inflation was due to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
CNBC

Gold prices gain as inflation concerns grow

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,759.31 per ounce by 13:44 p.m. EDT. U.S. gold futures settled 0.2% higher at $1,759.3. Gold prices rose on Tuesday, as rising inflation fears dulled risk appetite and boosted demand for the safe-haven metal, although an advancing U.S. dollar limited bullion's gains. Spot gold rose...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Euro Outlook Bleak Amid Rising Inflation

The euro resumed its decline after macroeconomic data from the EU came out slightly above expectations. Thus, the services sector's business activity index (PMI) dropped from 59.0 to 56.4, while analysts predicted a decline to 56.3. The composite index, which was expected to fall from 59.0 to 56.1, eased to...
BUSINESS
nwaonline.com

Inflation fears mount as prices soar

WASHINGTON -- Inflation has reached new highs in the United States and Europe as rising energy prices and supply bottlenecks restrain an economic recovery from the pandemic in both economies. The U.S. Commerce Department reported Friday that prices rose 4.3% in August from a year earlier. While only slightly higher...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Asian shares fall as rising energy costs fan inflation fears

Shares retreated in Asia on Tuesday as surging prices of oil, coal and other energy added to concerns over inflation. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo Hong Kong and Shanghai. Oil prices edged lower after U.S. benchmark crude oil closed above $80 per barrel on Monday. It traded briefly above $81 per barrel on Monday for the first time in seven years. Costs of oil, coal and natural gas have been climbing, adding to price pressures that might lead the Federal Reserve and other central banks to pull back more quickly on their support for markets. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Marketmind: Earnings face the inflation test

A look at the day ahead from Danilo Masoni. After weeks of debate about the supposedly transitory nature of higher inflation and its potential monetary policy implications, markets are about to find out how rising input costs impacted companies during the third 2021 quarter. As the reporting season kicks off...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Sturgeon offers an inflation-busting pay rise to Scottish rail staff

Nicola Sturgeon has offered Scottish rail workers an inflation-busting pay rise in a move that risks sparking similar demands across the rest of the UK. The SNP government has signed off on a 4.7pc salary increase for staff at ScotRail – more than one-and-a-half times the rise offered to nurses and doctors earlier this year for their efforts during the pandemic, and above the 3.2pc increase in consumer prices.
TRAFFIC
moneyweek.com

How to beat rising inflation

The official narrative among the world’s central bankers is that inflation is “transitory”. Prices are rising now, but that’s just because we’re reopening the economy and supply chains are readjusting. In the longer run, we don’t need to worry. Perhaps. But before you take the official view at face value,...
BUSINESS
marketpulse.com

Inflation fears rattle markets

Despite US bond markets being closed for Columbus Day, inflation nerves continued to rattle market nerves driven by energy prices, which surged once again overnight. Equity markets retreated and the US dollar resumed its climb as inflation looks less transitory and more embedded by the day. Goldman Sachs downgraded its US growth forecasts overnight, and the quarterly earnings season, which starts this week, has equity markets on edge over whether profit forecasts will be tempered for 2022 given the rich valuations prevalent in stocks everywhere. Add in the creeping, but relentless implications of the Fed taper and it is no surprise that equity markets remain on edge.
BUSINESS
Telegraph

House price growth will grind to halt if interest rates are hiked, warns UBS

Interest rate rises risk bringing house price growth to a shuddering halt and causing turmoil in government finances around the world, reports by the International Monetary Fund and UBS have warned. In its study which covered 25 major cities across the world, UBS found that the risks of a bubble...
BUSINESS
NBC News

Latest inflation reading shows prices continue to rise

The latest inflation reading shows that prices rose by 5.4 percent on an annualized basis in September as supply chain bottlenecks, worker shortages and high demand kept prices rising, according to data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The inflation rate rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

British economic recovery falters during the summer

Britain's economic recovery lost momentum during the summer despite the widespread lifting of coronavirus restrictions as supply chain issues took their toll, official figures showed Wednesday.While the Office of National Statistics said the economy eked out some modest growth in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without coronavirus restrictions in England the 0.4% increase was slightly lower than anticipated. The agency also revised down July's figure from 0.1% growth to a 0.1% decline as a result of weaker data from a number of industries, highlighting the choppy nature of the economic recovery.Susannah...
BUSINESS
AFP

UK economy rebounds despite supply chain woes

Britain's economy rebounded in August despite ongoing supply chain woes, as people socialised more due to the lifting of coronavirus curbs, data showed Wednesday. Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent in the first full month since England's lifting of Covid restrictions, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said in a statement. "The economy picked up in August as bars, restaurants and festivals benefited from the first full month without Covid-19 restrictions in England," noted ONS official Darren Morgan. "This was offset by falls in health activity with fewer people visiting GPs and less testing and tracing."
BUSINESS
The Independent

UK job vacancies hit record high amid worker shortages

Job vacancies in the U.K. rose to a record high of nearly 1.2 million, official figures showed Tuesday, a further sign that the British economy is experiencing worker shortages in an array of sectors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and Britain’s departure from the European Union Following weeks of long lines at gas stations as motorists struggle to fill up their cars amid a shortage of truck drivers to deliver the fuel and empty shelves at supermarkets, the Office for National Statistics pointed to shortages across the whole economy, including hospitality and transport.It's become increasingly evident...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

