Planet Normal: 'Boris Johnson is in complete denial about the dire place this country is in'

“Levelling up” is how we deliver equality of opportunity: extending the same opportunities to those who don’t currently have them as for those who do. How to do so is yet to be set out by Boris Johnson’s government but it requires systematically closing the opportunity gaps that open up from our earliest years, into education and then careers. It is the most complex policy agenda ministers face, alongside delivering net zero. This year’s Conservative Party Conference must be the long awaited moment that we finally see concrete plans set out.Not only is levelling up multi-faceted, with Michael Gove’s shift...

EDUCATION ・ 10 DAYS AGO