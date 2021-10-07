Planet Normal: 'Boris Johnson is in complete denial about the dire place this country is in'
The Prime Minister’s first Conservative Party Conference speech in two years was joke-heavy, but for Telegraph columnist and Planet Normal podcast host, Allison Pearson, it was no laughing matter. “It sounded like a victory speech… But this speech came after eighteen brutal months of lockdown, of deaths, of school closures, of an epidemic of mental health problems, of bankruptcies. There are queues to get fuel, queues to see a GP, the threat of no turkey at Christmas.”www.telegraph.co.uk
