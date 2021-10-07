Five X-Men Storylines We’d Like to See in the MCU

Quite a few people are ready to see the X-Men make their way to the MCU finally, and whether they do so alongside the Fantastic Four or not is kind of irrelevant at this point since people just want to SEE them finally. The casting is bound to be interesting, but one thing that needs to be said is that the team really needs to be allowed to explore other storylines that have little nothing to do with the Dark Phoenix Saga, or the Age of Apocalypse, since while it might be nice to see those ideas come to fruition once again, the need to see something different is a little greater, which is hopefully something that Disney will see. But barring that, it’s fair to say that a lot of fans are fully ready to see what the MCU will do with the team, and who will be taking on which part since that’s going to be a bit important as well. It doesn’t sound as though James McAvoy would have that big of a problem coming back, though there are many other parts to be filled. Here are a few interesting storylines that the MCU should think about.