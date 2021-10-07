Trustee Gentry

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleFor default in the payment of interest and principal now due as provided by the note secured by the Deed of Trust executed by Cody O. Gentry, dated April 9, 2013, and recorded on April 10, 2013, in Book 1034 at Page 1876 in the Office of the Recorder of Deeds of Butler County, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, conveying to Jasper N. Edmundson, Jr., of Poplar Bluff, Butler County, Missouri, Trustee, thereafter the undersigned, Kyle L. Warren, as appointed Successor Trustee dated October 4, 2021, and recorded on October 4, 2021, in Book 1042 at Page 6350 with the aforesaid Recorder of Deeds, and pursuant to the terms of the said Deed of Trust, the following-described real estate located in the County of Butler, State of Missouri, to-wit:

