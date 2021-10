Instacart has acquired FoodStorm, a SaaS order management system that powers end-to-end order-ahead and catering experiences for grocery retailers. With this acquisition, the grocery platform aims to expand its enterprise technology portfolio to further support its retail partners’ e-commerce needs, investing in more innovative technology solutions that help retailers grow, compete, and better meet the evolving needs of their customers, says the company.

SOFTWARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO