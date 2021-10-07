'Clue: On Stage' kicks off at MLT Friday

Professor Plum (Seth Arnold, left) seems concerned about what Wadsworth (Steven Lambie) might know, while Yvette (Chiara Miller) isn't telling in the Muskogee Little Theatre production, "Clue: On Stage." CATHY SPAULDING/Muskogee Phoenix

Multicolored players in a popular whodunit board game come to life in Muskogee Little Theatre's production, "Clue: On Stage."

The production will run Friday through Sunday and Oct. 14-16.

Director Tommy Cummings said audiences can expect to see plenty of comedy as the players seek to solve a murder and avoid blackmail.

"That's what we're here for, the laughs," Cummings said. "Come here for a parody of a typical murder mystery."

The play is based on the 1985 movie, which was based on the classic board game.

Cummings said some "Clue: On Stage" players are similar to those in the movie while others are much different.

"Those who come closest to the movie, we continued to stay there," he said. "Those who branch out a little bit, the actors themselves, made an entirely different character based on the situation and circumstances at hand."

Lucia McFarland plays Mrs. Peacock, the blue piece.

"We're going with a different spin with Mrs. Peacock," McFarland said. "She's very full of herself. We're also making the choice of making her from Brooklyn, so she's got a little of that sass — Fran Drescher meets Lucille Ball — with elements of the classic Mrs. Peacock too."

She said the classic Mrs. Peacock is "very batty, neurotic, witty. She's very prone to anxiety."

"Clue" marks McFarland's first appearance in Muskogee. The Tulsa resident has performed at Theatre Tulsa, Broken Arrow Community Playhouse, among other venues.

McFarland said she had friends in recent MLT productions of "Bonnie and Clyde" and "Elf, the Musical."

"And I was very impressed with the productions," she said. "They told me they had a really good time being involved with the productions, so I thought I would check it out."

She said her experience confirmed theirs.

"We've had a lot of fun," she said. "We laughed a lot through the entire process. This has been one of the funniest shows."

Tawny Moore, an MLT veteran, wears black for Mrs. White.

"She's a very dark woman," Moore said. "She is your black widow type."

Matt Madewell said his character, Colonel Mustard "thinks he's better than he really is. He's a braggadocio."

Madewell said getting the comedic timing right has been his biggest challenge.

"Feeding off the other people on stage, we're all fantastic," he said. "They're all seasoned vets."

Other players in this mystery are Jessica Holloway as Miss Scarlet, Seth Arnold as Professor Plum and Nicholas Winterrowd as Mr. Green.

Another challenge about "Clue: On Stage" was to create a set as detailed as the board game, which poses murderous situations in different rooms, Cummings said.

"With this kind of space, it's been very challenging to come up with the six different rooms," he said. "With the set, we tried to make a very immaculate set that has to do with hunting, gaming. Kind of a fun spin on what you think."

If you go

WHAT: "Clue: On Stage."

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday; 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14; 8 p.m. Oct. 15 and 16.

WHERE: Muskogee Little Theatre, 311 S. Third St.

ADMISSION: $15 adults, $12 students. Available online at https://www.muskogeelittletheatre.com/

CAST

WADSWORTH: Steven Lambie

YVETTE: Chiara Miller

MISS SCARLET: Jessica Holloway

MRS. PEACOCK: Lucia McFarland

MRS. WHITE: Tawny Moore

COLONEL MUSTARD: Matt Madewell

PROFESSOR PLUM: Seth Arnold

MR. GREEN: Nicholas Winterrowd

THE COOK: Nancy Hernandez-Montes

SINGING TELEGRAM GIRLS: Jamie Shanks, Lyndsay Hargrove

MR. BODDY: John Lindsay

THE MOTORIST: Jimmy Finnerty

CHIEF OF POLICE: Aaron Willyard

THE “BROKEN DOWN CAR’ COP: Robbie Anderson

BACKUP COPS: Joe Orcutt, Mike Carrels, Aundre Hughes