Hardin County, KY

SB 5 economic development investment pays off with $5.8 billion project, 5,000 new jobs

By State Representative Shawn McPherson
Franklin Favorite
 7 days ago

After two decades of efforts to lure a major manufacturer to an undeveloped parcel of land just off of I-65 in Hardin County, we now know that the site will soon become home to the nation’s largest producer of electric automotive batteries. Ford Motor Company and SK Innovation have agreed to invest $5.8 billion to build two electric battery plants on the 1,551 acre megasite. According to the companies, production of advance lithium-ion batteries will begin in 2025 and the plants will employ more than 5,000 workers. Eventually, Kentucky workers will supply Ford’s North American assembly plants with batteries that will power the next generation of Ford and Lincoln electric vehicles.

www.franklinfavorite.com

