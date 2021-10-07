Change is needed, or someone is going to get hurt

For the better part of two decades, I’ve pushed for local schools to consider consolidations. There are 500 school districts in a state with only 67 counties. Right now, we’re witnessing two massive construction projects at campuses less than 10 miles apart. Tens of millions of dollars are being spent. This comes after tens of millions of dollars were spent to construct a new high school at Lewisburg, and millions more spent renovating facilities at Mifflinburg.