Change is needed, or someone is going to get hurt

Milton Daily Standard
 7 days ago

For the better part of two decades, I’ve pushed for local schools to consider consolidations. There are 500 school districts in a state with only 67 counties. Right now, we’re witnessing two massive construction projects at campuses less than 10 miles apart. Tens of millions of dollars are being spent. This comes after tens of millions of dollars were spent to construct a new high school at Lewisburg, and millions more spent renovating facilities at Mifflinburg.

Milton Daily Standard

Lewisburg girls soccer edges Central Mountain, 2-1

LEWISBURG — Even though numerous injuries have decimated Lewisburg’s lineup in recent weeks, the Green Dragons have remained in the hunt for a District 4 playoff berth thanks to the play of some of their underclassmen. Freshman midfielder/forward Caroline Blakeslee is one such player who has heeded the call from...
LEWISBURG, PA
Milton Daily Standard

HS Roundup: Warrior Run tops Milton in field hockey

MILTON — Yai Gil scored twice and Rachel Thomas also found the back of the net to lead the Defenders past the Black Panthers to get the HAC crossover win on Saturday at James F. Baugher Elementary School. Rachel Buck added a pair of assists and Thomas had one assist...
MILTON, PA
Milton Daily Standard

Mifflinburg field hockey too much for Southern Columbia

CATAWISSA — In a game between two teams trying to build momentum for the future of their respective programs, it was the Mifflinburg Wildcats that cut through the Southern Columbia Tigers in a 3-0 win Monday. “Today was a big step up for our team. We got a lot of...
MIFFLINBURG, PA
Milton Daily Standard

Milton wins tough battle against Mifflinburg, 2-1

MIFFLINBURG — When Milton received a gift call late in Monday’s nonleague boys soccer game against Mifflinburg, the Black Panthers made the most of the opportunity that was presented to them. Milton was awarded a corner kick with under 4 minutes remaining, and the ensuing service by Dominic Ballo resulted...
MILTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football#Mifflinburg#Covid
Milton Daily Standard

Lewisburg hosts Shikellamy for homecoming

LEWISBURG — After a second game was canceled due to COVID, Lewisburg hopes to get back onto the field this week for its homecoming game with Shikellamy at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium on the campus of Bucknell University. The Green Dragons (2-3, 2-1 HAC-II) has been riding a two-game win streak...
LEWISBURG, PA
Milton Daily Standard

Warrior Run hosts Bloomsburg for homecoming

DANVILLE — A week after venturing out of the league to take on Northwest, it’s back to HAC-III action this week for Warrior Run as Danville will be the site for homecoming with Bloomsburg. Both teams have struggled this season, however Bloomsburg is coming off a 20-5 win over Hughesville...
WARRIOR RUN, PA
Milton Daily Standard

Sport Shorts: Time set for PSU-Illinois clash

UNIVERSITY PARK — No. 7/8 Penn State’s homecoming game against Illinois on Oct. 23 will air at noon on ABC, it was announced on Monday. This will mark Penn State’s 193rd all-time appearance on ABC and 358th game on the ESPN family of networks. The matchup will be Penn State’s...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Milton Daily Standard

Milton travels to take on Shamokin

SHAMOKIN — It’s another tall order this week for Milton football as the Black Panthers travel to take on Shamokin in Heartland Athletic Conference-I action. Coming off a stinging loss to Jersey Shore, the state’s top ranked 4A team, Milton is faced with a physical Shamokin (4-3, 1-3 HAC-I) team lead by running back Max Madden.
MILTON, PA
Milton Daily Standard

Rabb defends district title, headed to states

TURBOTVILLE — As District 4’s top golfer, Warrior Run sophomore Hannah Rabb has to adjust her game depending on the course, and the competition. Accustomed to playing from the men’s tees, Rabb is focused on improving her short game as she preps for the PIAA Championships Monday, Oct. 18, at Heritage Hills Golf Resort, York. She knows she’ll need that skill on a shorter course than she’s typically used to.
TURBOTVILLE, PA
Milton Daily Standard

Bloomsburg University announces homecoming activities

BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will celebrate its annual Homecoming weekend Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15-16, with activities planned for both alumni and students. The highlight of the weekend activities will be the dedication ceremony for the renaming of the university's upper campus to the Steph Pettit Athletic Complex...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Milton Daily Standard

Mifflinburg hosts Central Mountain for homecoming

MIFFLINBURG — Coming off a big road win at Montoursville, Mifflinburg has another tough week as Central Mountain comes to Union County. It’s homecoming at Mifflinburg, and it’s Wildcats vs. Wildcats. Central Mountain is much improved under first-year coach Shanon Manning. The Wildcats come into Friday’s matchup at 5-2 after...
MIFFLINBURG, PA

