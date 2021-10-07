Letter to the editor

The prolonged stress that COVID-19 has added to the daily lives of Pennsylvanians and people across the nation should not be underestimated. According to a February 2021 report by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, nearly 40 percent of adults in Pennsylvania reported symptoms of anxiety or depression. While the type of treatment and support may vary greatly depending upon an individual’s unique needs, there is one simple, easily available coping technique that is proven to reduce stress: taking a deep breath.