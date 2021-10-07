CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
You can't fix Facebook

By Leonard Pitts Jr. Syndicated Columnist
Denton Record-Chronicle
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaybe Facebook can’t be fixed. Did anyone ever think of that? As a whistleblower releases damning information, as Congress holds another hearing into the harm the company does, the implicit assumption is that the social-media giant can be reformed, that with the right combination of algorithmic tweaks and legislative remedies, it can cease being a malevolent force. Even whistleblower Frances Haugen says that her aim in giving a trove of embarrassing internal documents to the Wall Street Journal was not to harm Facebook, but to fix it.

If you think Zuck is going to fix Facebook, I’ve got a bridge you might want to buy | Opinion

