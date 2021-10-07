Tennis Best Bets for October 7

Draper’s Jeff Easton and Benji Rideout were part of the Utah Men’s 4.5 tennis team who won the Intermountain Sectionals in Denver, Colorado defeating Nevada 2-2— being declared the winner having won an extra set—Idaho 4-0 and Colorado 3-1. The squad went 5-3 in winning the Men’s 40-plus tennis league this summer to qualify for sectionals. They now move on to the National Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona Oct. 15-17 where they will compete against 15 other divisional champions. (Pictured, from left to right: Jason Nielsen, Danny Owen, Kyle Kugler, Jon Penman, Rod Horton, Brian Kasteler, Jason Hardin, Parker Enloe, Kris Rosander, Eric Enloe and Brian Hardin) Also on the squad are David Archer, Martez Banks, Riley Booker, Lun Dai, Jeremy Harman, Peter Matus, Ryan Peterson and Kris Rosander. (Photo courtesy Jon Penman)

DRAPER, UT ・ 9 DAYS AGO