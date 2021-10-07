CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

STOCKS

By The Associated Press
recordargusnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks recovered from an early slide on Wall Street to close with modest gains Wednesday as investors held out hope that Congress may yet be able to temporarily extend the federal government’s debt ceiling and buy lawmakers time to reach a more permanent resolution. The market rallied back from a morning loss shortly after Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell offered […]

www.recordargusnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kokomo Perspective

Top Stocks To Watch 3 Retail Stocks To Know

Do You Have These Top Retail Stocks In Your October 2021 Watchlist?. From one issue to another, there is no shortage of problems weighing in on the broader stock market now. Even so, some would argue that a case is building for the top retail stocks in the market. For starters, the U.S. House of Representatives approved the much-needed bill to raise the U.S. debt ceiling until early December. This would mark the final obstacle to avoiding a potential national default as the bill is now headed to President Joe Biden’s desk. Sure, this could serve to maintain the current economic recovery in the U.S., but what about inflation might you ask?
Forbes

This Stock Is Likely To Outperform Lowe’s Stock

Despite a higher valuation, we think that Home Depot stock (NYSE: HD) currently is a better pick compared to Lowe’s stock (NYSE: LOW), given its better revenue and margins growth. Home Depot trades at about 2.5x trailing revenues, compared to 1.5x for Lowe’s. That said, both home improvement retailers saw increased demand during the pandemic, and the online space and the robust housing market were the key drivers of this growth. However, Home Depot’s comparable sales growth of 15.8% in the fiscal first quarter of 2021, compared to only 9.8% growth for Lowe’s during the same period. And, there is more to this comparison. Let’s step back to look at the fuller picture of the relative valuation of the two companies by looking at historical revenue growth as well as operating margin growth. Our dashboard Home Depot vs Lowe’s: Industry Peers: Which Stock Is A Better Bet? has more details on this. Parts of the analysis are summarized below.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Attractive Stocks on the Radar

In this video from "The 5" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Oct. 4, Fool.com contributors Brian Withers, Rachel Warren and Demitri Kalogeropoulos each share an attractive stock they're watching today. Read on for reasons to like Zoom (NASDAQ:ZM), Asana (NYSE:ASAN), and Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE). Brian Withers: ...talks about "Are...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
InvestorPlace

DiDi Stock Is Bound for a Turnaround As Chinese Stocks Recover

DiDi (NYSE:DIDI) stock rallied 10% last week, so it’s time to revisit its bullish thesis. But, before we move forward, you shouldn’t let that weekly stat fool you, it has been painful owning DIDI stock. There isn’t one reason for what ails it. But the bulk of the blame probably lies in the overall problem in Chinese stocks.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

This Could Be a Monster Stock in the Making

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) specializes in automation. This tech company went public in April 2021, and the stock is down 25% from its all-time high as of this writing. But the market may be underestimating UiPath's long-term growth prospects. In this Backstage Pass video, which aired Sept. 27, 2021, Motley Fool contributor...
gold-eagle.com

Buy Gold Stocks And Sell The Stock Market

The US stock market continues to struggle, and the miners look ready for a major rally. The US stock market chart. I’ve highlighted the 1966-1980 period… and suggested that America is at a point much like 1966. Stock market investors were destroyed then, by inflation and skyrocketing interest rates. While...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republican#Investors#Lawmakers
koamnewsnow.com

Better Buy: Apple Stock or Every Nasdaq Stock?

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and the Nasdaq have both delivered excellent returns for shareholders since the market rebounded from the COVID-19 crash a year and a half ago. Investors poured cash into large-cap tech stocks as businesses and consumers adjusted to the pandemic economy. Which one is better for you moving...
KTEN.com

Exercising Stock Options

Stock options have become an increasingly popular form of employee compensation in recent years. They provide employees with the ability to buy shares of their company at a predetermined price at some point in the future. Stock options tie compensation to the success of the company, which encourages employees to think like an owner and work to increase profits. To fully understand all your choices when it comes to options speak with a financial advisor.
Street.Com

Eventually Stocks Will Snap Back

After the selling spree into the close Thursday night, many traders were looking for a weak open to serve as a "washout," and create a setup for a bounce. This sort of dip-play is almost too obvious at times, and stocks jumped back sharply in pre-market trading with help from news of Merck's (MRK) new COVID treatment pill.
Zacks.com

Taking Stock of a Gloomy September

Well, we entered September this year in the stock market with analysts treading with caution: it’s historically a bad month for stocks, supply-chain issues are taking their toll on inventories and driving prices northward, the Federal Reserve is still behaving like inflation will blow away one day soon, China is cracking down hard on market risk-taking, and we’re overdue for a -5% correction anyway. Turns out almost all of this came to pass in the past 30 days.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
morningbrew.com

Stock buybacks ratchet up

A look at personal finance through data. Nearly 60% of the companies in the S&P 500 felt bullish on themselves and repurchased at least $5 million worth of their shares from the open market in the second quarter of this year. Apple led the pack, spending $25.6 billion on stock buybacks in the second quarter, the second-highest spend in S&P history. First-highest? Also Apple: The tech giant snatched $27.6 billion in its own stock in the fourth quarter of 2020.
STOCKS
Axios

The problem with individual stock buying

Buying and selling individual stocks is a hobby for rich people that, over the course of the pandemic, also became a hobby for millions of new investors using free trading apps. But given the number of conflicts involved, it's a hobby that many people should probably give up. Why it...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Investing in Vertical Farming Stocks

With the global population continuing to expand, the world will need to double its food supply over the next three decades. That's a daunting task, especially as arable land for farming shrinks due to climate change, urban sprawl, and soil destruction. At the current pace, farmable land could fall 50% by 2050, making an already daunting challenge even tougher.
beef2live.com

Cotton System Consumption and Stocks

Extra long staple cotton consumed on the cotton system was 679,000 pounds in August 2021, up 13 percent from July 2021. August 2021 stocks on hand on the last Saturday of the month totaled 1.34 million pounds, up 14 percent from July 2021. Total Manmade fiber consumed on the cotton...
MARKETS
CBS News

House approves temporary debt ceiling extension

Washington — The House on Tuesday approved a short-term extension of the debt ceiling, which would temporarily avert a fiscal crisis but tees up a second showdown over the federal government's borrowing limit in the coming weeks. The resolution passed along party lines, 219-206, with no Republicans voting for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy