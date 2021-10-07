Despite a higher valuation, we think that Home Depot stock (NYSE: HD) currently is a better pick compared to Lowe’s stock (NYSE: LOW), given its better revenue and margins growth. Home Depot trades at about 2.5x trailing revenues, compared to 1.5x for Lowe’s. That said, both home improvement retailers saw increased demand during the pandemic, and the online space and the robust housing market were the key drivers of this growth. However, Home Depot’s comparable sales growth of 15.8% in the fiscal first quarter of 2021, compared to only 9.8% growth for Lowe’s during the same period. And, there is more to this comparison. Let’s step back to look at the fuller picture of the relative valuation of the two companies by looking at historical revenue growth as well as operating margin growth. Our dashboard Home Depot vs Lowe’s: Industry Peers: Which Stock Is A Better Bet? has more details on this. Parts of the analysis are summarized below.

STOCKS ・ 21 HOURS AGO