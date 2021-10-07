CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What if 'polarization' isn't the big problem?

Milton Daily Standard
 7 days ago

This week, the University of Virginia Center for Politics released a poll surveying Americans’ feelings about their political opponents. According to the poll, 80% of Biden voters and 84% of Trump voters believed that elected officials of the opposite party present a “clear and present danger to American democracy”; 78% of Biden voters believed that the Republican Party wanted to eliminate the influence of “progressive values” in American life, while 87% of Trump voters believed that the Democrats wanted to eliminate “traditional values”; 75% of Biden voters and 78% of Trump voters believed that the opposing party’s supporters were a “clear and present danger to the American way of life.”

www.standard-journal.com

The Week

Democrats have a race problem. It's not what they think.

Democrats are approaching panic. Frustrated by congressional wrangling and sagging presidential approval, the party is looking to reverse a trend that points toward heavy losses in 2022 and perhaps 2024, when former President Donald Trump seems likely to mount another bid for the White House. Political analyst David Shor has...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Times-Republican

Verbosity isn’t Biden’s problem — misreading the room is

If you’ve spent any time in Washington, you’ve heard stories about Joe Biden’s loquaciousness. Asked to give brief remarks, he’d famously meander for 30, 40 or more minutes about whatever came into his mind. But his verbosity is a symptom of his larger problem: a lack of situational awareness. After...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Moderate Democrats and the entire GOP are unwilling to admit how endangered democracy is

Last week, after the Senate averted an entirely Republican-inflicted crisis about the debt ceiling, Sen Joe Manchin, whose very utterances are edict in a 50-50 Senate, again scoffed at the idea of creating a special carve-out on the filibuster for the debt ceiling.“The filibuster thread we have to keep democracy alive in America,” Manchin told reporters after a late Thursday night. “If we didn’t have the filibuster to where it can keep us coming back to civility from time to time, then you would see total chaos.”Manchin’s words came after no Republicans voted to lift the debt limit, which came...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Milton Daily Standard

The nation in the bubble

This week, the Biden administration received just the latest slap in the face from cruel reality: An economic report showing just 194,000 jobs added in the month of September, short of the 500,000 jobs forecast by most economists. The unemployment rate dived to 4.8% from 5.2% — not as a result of job gains, but as a result of more and more Americans dumping out of the work force. Meanwhile, inflation continued to pick up steam, with domestic labor shortages exacerbating supply-chain bottlenecks.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ohio Capital Journal

Another big lie – ‘they want to steal your retirement’ – gains traction in lead-up to 2022

Upon exposure to harsh political attack ads or campaigns that make outrageous, easily debunked claims, in the old days I’d react with skepticism: “Nobody will believe that crap.” The classic First Amendment ideal would come to mind – that the searing light of truth is the best way to expose falsehoods and lies in the […] The post Another big lie – ‘they want to steal your retirement’ – gains traction in lead-up to 2022 appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ECONOMY

