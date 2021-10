The Kansas City Chiefs have been keeping their plans for new WR Josh Gordon pretty close to the chest after signing him to the practice squad. We know that they plan to elevate him to the 53-man roster once he gets caught up to speed on the playbook, but beyond that, we know very little about what his role will be. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Chiefs assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub revealed one thing that Gordon won’t be doing in Kansas City. That’s returning kicks and playing on special teams.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO