Fall Family Weekend returns with energy after a COVID-19 pause

This October, the Office of Parent & Family Relations will host Gonzaga University's first in-person Fall Family Weekend since the onset of COVID-19. The planners for the three-day event, which starts on Friday, is spearheaded by an undergraduate student and spans far beyond GU’s campus. Skylar Jimenez, who is set to graduate at the end of 2021, is the official Fall Family Weekend Coordinator. She began organizing the event in January.