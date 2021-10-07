Kaitlyn Wiens' new EP has people saying "it's stuck 'In My Head'"
Tiger King, whipped coffee and family game nights. Sound familiar?. While these things had an iron grip on the world during the quarantine months of 2020, Gonzaga senior Kaitlyn Wiens was using her time a bit more effectively than the rest of us would like to admit. For Weins, the dawn of the pandemic brought about a defining journey of artistic expression, personal growth and the groundwork for a stunning project.www.gonzagabulletin.com
