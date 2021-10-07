Why two-factor authentication messages should be branded
By simply reading this headline, a person has two gut reactions to branding two-factor authentication (2FA) messages: “absolutely not” or “convince me why.”. A few months ago, we saw an Australian mobile carrier allegedly slip an ad into a 2FA SMS. The fallout has been incredibly damaging and even required Google to step in. On top of this, the security community annihilated the company with the ad — and deservedly so.www.securitymagazine.com
