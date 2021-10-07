CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall semester Broadway plays for Zags to get their theater-fix

By Allie Noland
Gonzaga Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZags can attend Broadway, right here in Spokane, at the First Interstate Center for the Arts. Check out the shows and go to its website for purchasing tickets. The captivating play, "CATS" by Andrew Lloyd Webber, is a story about a tribe of cats that join together for a ball and decide on the next cat to be reborn. With 7 Tony Awards, "CATS" features a solid score, masterful costumes and intentional choreography.

