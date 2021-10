Kentucky and Duke: the names alone instantly evoke memories of two of the most storied programs in college basketball. Once again, the two blue bloods will face off under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden in New York City. This time around, however, the stakes are a little higher, not necessarily for the players but for the coaches. John Calipari and Mike Krzyzewski will potentially be coaching their last contest against each other.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO