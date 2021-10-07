Smartstart for Paddlers The American Canoe Association wants everyone to be safe on the water! SmartStart for Paddlers features a slideshow presentation full of safety information for the new boater, and offers several hands-on demonstrations of boating safety techniques for both canoers and kayakers. Holyoke Flotilla 93 out of Massachusetts is working to get the word out about boating safety to as many people as possible. Knowing how to be safe on the water can save a life!