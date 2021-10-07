Sci-Fi Journal

Sci Fi Bytes: Nuggets, anecdotes, trivia, and more from the worlds of sci fi and fantasy television. Star Trek: The Original Series premiered fifty-five years ago in the Fall of 1966, kicking off a legendary three-year run that would launch a multi-media franchise that is still going strong today. The show was infamously cancelled by NBC in the Spring of 1969, but it would turn into a phenomenon in syndication and it was eventually revived on the big screen followed by multiple sequel and spin-off series on television. But among the many subsequent TV shows that followed, were any of those cancelled like the original series, or did they go out on their own terms?

TV SERIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO