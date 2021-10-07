Mental health in the wake of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced us to confront numerous obstacles. On top of keeping ourselves, friends, and loved ones safe, people have had to contend with financial and physical hardships. Many people have also faced a more personal struggle: their mental health. 1 in 5 Americans experiences mental illness. For too long, millions of Americans have suffered in silence. This World Mental Health Day, observed on Oct. 10, is an opportunity to shine a light on the importance of mental well-being and focus on initiatives to ensure that everyone has access to comprehensive care.