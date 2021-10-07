CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

‘I’m so proud of her’

By Mariana Dominguez and Sam Desmond
suffolkcountynews.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a press conference on Sept. 28, the Petito and Schmidt families displayed new tattoos honoring their daughter and spoke about the need for the same attention to be shown to all missing persons as was shown for Gabby Petito. The tattoos, which mirror the ones Gabby herself had, say...

www.suffolkcountynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

I’m So Tempted to Dip Into the Money My Kids Inherited From Their Grandma

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My in-laws died a few years ago, and we received some money, about $12,000, which we used to pay off one car and do some home repair on our 25-year-old house. However, our two kids received $30,000—each. Gran left each kid a note telling them about their “college fund.” Both kids received full scholarships—even through their master’s programs. Neither one wants a Ph.D. What was my MIL thinking? We couldn’t pay for college? That she doesn’t trust us with money? We’d love to finish our house repairs (repairs—not remodel), plus have a little breathing room. We have it in a separate account because they were minors at the time. Our daughter has taken over hers. Our son just asks for money when he needs it (he just bought two new tires). It came from that account. We have not spent their money on anything except their large needs that we couldn’t afford. However, I’m …
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Tattoos#Missing People#The Johnny Mac Foundation
telegram.com

Letter: I'm proud to be a St. Vincent Hospital nurse and I refuse to abandon my patients

This is written by the silent ones — the nurses behind the doors of St. Vincent Hospital. When the ambulance brings your loved ones to the ER to be cared for, we are still here to take care of them. We are there for those patients coming in for surgery scheduled or emergent — reassuring them, comforting them and getting them home safely to recuperate. We are the ones cheering you on as you bring new life into the world. We are the ones holding their hands and praying with them when God is ready to take them home.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
talesbuzz.com

‘I’m Already Learning So Much’

The journalist and Project Runway judge, 34, is pregnant and expecting her first baby with musician husband Jonathan Singletary, she announced on Monday. “I’m so excited to finally share the excitement with our friends and extended community. It’s been so hard to keep this a secret!” Welteroth tells PEOPLE. “I’m just excited to learn more about what this new life is here to teach us. I’m already learning so much from this experience. We are both excited to experience new levels of love.”
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy