Each week, reporter and history-lover Mariana Dominguez visits a historical location on the South Shore. This week, she visited the William Floyd Estate in Mastic Beach. The William Floyd Estate may be a bit out of the way, but it is well worth the journey. Under the direction of the Fire Island National Seashore, the 613-acre estate makes for a great stroll for nature-lovers and a great slice of the past for history-lovers. Unfortunately, the Old Mastic House is currently closed for preservation work, but visitors can still view the house from the outside and wander around the grounds.

MASTIC BEACH, NY ・ 6 HOURS AGO