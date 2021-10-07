Believing the truth about yourself by Kathleen Maxwell-Rambie

See’s sixth episode of the season was something that kind of dragged out the inevitable. After spending a bit too much of its time with the uncomfortable incestuous relationship of Queen Kane and Kofun. Queen Kane is waxing lyrical about Kofun’s caring and affection for her, but in actuality all she’s doing is driving a further wedge between Kofun and his family – whilst Kofun spends the day training in turn, not being as skilled as Toad but willing to put in the effort to learn – although it does seem a bit late in the game – Kofun’s arc hasn’t been anywhere near as exciting as Haniwa’s this season. Nothing about this show is any kind of surprise, it’s heading on paths that we know it’s heading down, and any peace talks were ultimately doomed before they even started, because this is a show that has built around the promise of having Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista go head to head with each other – and whilst the early episodes have showed signs of excitement especially with everything set at the House of Enlightenment being top-notch, the middle act has slowed to a crawl and it feels like rather than needing the eight episodes to tell its story, See would have struggled to do it in five.

