School age children have it tough enough, after two years of dealing with COVID learning, both in class and remote. Now two bomb threats called in by an anonymous person at two Yonkers public schools has resulted in evacuations and a loss of class time for chidren and teachers. While Yonkers police did not find a bomb at either location, it distracted the staff and students in the Yonkers Public Schools enough to cause outrage from YPS Superintendent Dr. Edwin Quezada, Mayor Mike Spano, and Police Commissioner John Mueller, as the work to find the culprit has begun.

YONKERS, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO