Marina Owner Gabriel Jabbour Receives First-of-its-Kind Research Partnership Award to Protect Minnesota's Lakes

redlakenationnews.com
 7 days ago

Orono, Minnesota (October 06, 2021) – Tonka Bay Marina announced today that its’ owner Gabriel Jabbour has been named as one of the first ever recipients of the Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center’s (MAISRC) Research Partnership Award. The award recognizes people, groups, and organizations who have gone above and beyond to contribute to MAISRC's mission of advancing aquatic invasive species knowledge and inspiring action to protect and restore Minnesota’s beloved waters.

www.redlakenationnews.com

