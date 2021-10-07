CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Fantastic Fest 2021 Interview: Team V/H/S/94 – Chloe Okuno, Jennifer Reeder, Simon Barrett, Ryan Prows, and Josh Goldbloom

By Danni Winn
pophorror.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorror anthologies, since their inception, have become exceedingly popular over the years with genre fans. Films such as John Carpenter’s Body Bags, Creepshow, and Trilogy of Terror helped usher in a modern-day genre gold rush of horror short compilations. There have been several seriously solid additions to the annals of anthologies subsequent to the above mentioned titles, but some of the most notable are V/H/S and the sequels it has spawned.

www.pophorror.com

Comments / 0

Related
bloody-disgusting.com

Get a Taste of “Terror” from ‘V/H/S/94’, Now Streaming on Shudder!

However, the following tape documents a bunch of wannabe soldiers who end up in quite the predicament when they lose control of their weapon of mass destruction. The new movie is being spearheaded by David Bruckner, who directed the “Amateur Night” segment of the first V/H/S which featured the breakout performance of Hannah Fierman as a succubus. Bruckner, whose feature The Night House was picked up by Searchlight Pictures out of Sundance for theatrical release, is also currently in production on Spyglass Media’s Hellraiser reimagining for Hulu. We’ve been a huge fan of Bruckner since he co-directed The Signal and also absolutely love his Netflix creature feature The Ritual.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

V/H/S/94 Lives and Dies by Timo Tjahjanto's Gory Hand

To call a horror film anthology “uneven” is essentially a trope of anthology reviewing at this point, an assumption so universal and taken for granted that it barely needs to be uttered in the first place. Horror anthologies are uneven by nature, often scattershot in the level of talent and production capability available to them. Typically, this is simply a function of the unpredictable nature of filmmaking and producing, but Shudder’s new V/H/S/94 may be the first time I’ve watched a horror anthology where the “unevenness” seems less an unintended consequence and more an acknowledgement of intent from the start. Put simply, V/H/S/94 is almost less an anthology than it is a vehicle for a single, deliriously creative segment from director Timo Tjahjanto, which dominates the entire center of the film. All the other segments simply orbit this central anchor, caught in the inexorable pull of Tjahjanto’s demented imagination, which manages to give V/H/S/94 at least 30 minutes in which one cannot look away. It’s impossible to divorce one’s opinion of the film as a whole from Tjahjanto’s segment—it feels like the reason why the rest of them were shot.
MOVIES
Gamespot

V/H/S/94 Review -- Uneven Analog Anthology Scares

The horror genre is marked by waves in popularity of different subgenres, and for a few years, found footage was by far the biggest craze. The huge success of 1999's The Blair Witch Project led to a decade filled with fuzzy, hand-held, naturalistic shockers, from the grottiest no-budget films to Hollywood productions that jumped on the bandwagon. By the time the found footage anthology film V/H/S rolled around in 2012, the genre was on its last legs, with movies such as The Conjuring and The Witch set to dictate the direction of horror over the next decade.
TV & VIDEOS
horrorsociety.com

V/H/S/94 Premieres On Shudder Oct. 6th – The Hit Anthology Series Returns

A Shudder Original Film, V/H/S/94 is the fourth installment in the hit horror anthology franchise and marks the return of the infamous found footage anthology with segments from franchise alumni Simon Barrett (Séance) and Timo Tjahjanto (May the Devil Take You Too) in addition to acclaimed directors Jennifer Reeder (Knives & Skin), Ryan Prows (Lowlife) and Chloe Okuno (Slut). In V/H/S/94, after the discovery of a mysterious VHS tape, a brutish police swat team launch a high intensity raid on a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of pre-recorded material uncovers a nightmarish conspiracy.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Carpenter
pophorror.com

‘V/H/S/94’ (2021) Will Be Released Exclusively On Shudder

V/H/S/94 is the highly anticipated fourth installment of the popular horror anthology series. Shudder secured worldwide rights to this film where it is set to premiere. Read on to find out when you can watch this next installment!. V/H/S/94 synopsis:. A Shudder Original Film, V/H/S/94 is the fourth installment in...
MOVIES
SFGate

'V/H/S/94' Review: An Uneven but Entertaining Horror Franchise Revival

Not the only Halloween-ready franchise being resuscitated this month, “V/H/S/94” puts back in action the omnibus series that was last seen seven years ago with disappointing third entry “V/H/S: Viral.” This belated return lands closer in quality to the 2012 kickoff feature than the following year’s superior “V/H/S/2,” as a mixed bag of entertainingly diverse if variably successful horror shorts. Going straight to genre streaming platform Shudder on Oct. 6, it should provide fans with a satisfying enough, seasonally apt new package of macabre tales still linked by a faux-found-footage concept.
TV & VIDEOS
dailydead.com

Interview: “The Empty Wake” Director Simon Barrett Discusses His Return to the Franchise for V/H/S/94

Earlier this week, V/H/S/94, the latest installment of the V/H/S series arrived on Shudder, bringing together a collection of newcomers, including Chloe Okuno, Ryan Prows, Jennifer Reeder, and Steven Kostanski, alongside franchise veterans Simon Barrett and Timo Tjahjanto, to create a new collection of nightmarish tales captured through the found footage technique. Daily Dead recently had the opportunity to catch up with Barrett about his involvement with V/H/S/94, and he discussed his approach to creating the story for his segment “The Empty Wake,” as well as how COVID ended up changing up some of his production plans, his experiences collaborating with his special effects team, and more.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

V/H/S/94 Filmmaker Simon Barrett Looks Back on the Legacy of the Found-Footage Franchise

In response to the massive financial success of Paranormal Activity, the years following that film's 2009 release saw a number of filmmakers revive the found-footage storytelling format, as the overall lo-fi aesthetic meant that even the smallest of budgets could result in a competent film. In 2012, V/H/S brought together a number of up-and-coming genre filmmakers to craft vignettes under the premise that the characters in the film were literally finding the footage of bizarre and unsettling incidents. Almost a decade later, the series has returned with V/H/S/94, which marks filmmaker Simon Barrett's third outing with the series after having written, directed, and produced segments for the first two installments. V/H/S/94 is now streaming on Shudder.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#V H S#Usher#V H S 94
dailydead.com

Fantastic Fest 2021 Interview: Co-Writer/Director Valdimar Jóhannsson and Noomi Rapace Talk LAMB

Arriving in theaters today is Lamb, the latest release from A24 that should surely have fans buzzing. Co-written and directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson (he penned the script alongside Sjón), Lamb stars Noomi Rapace and Himir Snær Guðnason as a couple living on a remote farm in Iceland who take in a miraculous creature born amongst their livestock and begin raising it as their own daughter (you can read my glowing review HERE).
MOVIES
horrornews.net

Interview: Ryan Kruger (Fried Barry)

Ryan Kruger directed and wrote Fried Barry. He took time to talk with Horrornews.net. In FRIED BARRY, Barry is a drug-addled degenerate who, after yet another bender, gets abducted by aliens. Barry takes a backseat as his alien visitor assumes control of his body and takes it for a joyride through Cape Town. What follows is an onslaught of drugs, sex and violence as Barry’s alien tourist enters the weird and wonderful world of humankind.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
screenanarchy.com

V/H/S/94 Becomes Shudder's Biggest Movie Premiere Ever!

If you were among the skeptics who wondered if the V/H/S franchise had outlived its effectiveness, myself included, then the announcement made by Shudder about the latest sequel V/H/S/94 told us otherwise. V/H/S/94 has been a surprise hit among critics, to themselves even, then Shudder members ate it up on...
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

V/H/S/94 is the return of extreme horror | Video Review

EJ Moreno with a review of Shudder’s new horror anthology V/H/S/94…. For years now, horror has played to the arthouse crowds or the mainstream audiences. But, V/H/S/94 goes straight for the extreme horror fans with one of the most outlandish genre films in years. Critic EJ Moreno declares the film a “delightfully gruesome experience” in his new review of the Shudder exclusive.
MOVIES
IGN

V/H/S94 Exclusive Official Clip

In Terror by Ryan Prows, a white terrorist militia gets WAY more than they bargained for when they capture a supernatural force that they intend to weaponize in an attack on the U.S. government. A Shudder Original Film, V/H/S/94 is the fourth installment in the hit horror anthology franchise and marks the return of the infamous found footage anthology with segments from franchise alumni Simon Barrett (Séance) and Timo Tjahjanto (May the Devil Take You Too) in addition to acclaimed directors Jennifer Reeder (Knives & Skin), Ryan Prows (Lowlife) and Chloe Okuno (Slut). In V/H/S/94, after the discovery of a mysterious VHS tape, a brutish police swat team launch a high intensity raid on a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of pre-recorded material uncovers a nightmarish conspiracy. V/H/S/94 debuts on Shudder US, Shudder CA, Shudder UKI and Shudder ANZ on October 6, 2021.
MOVIES
theaureview.com

Interview: Writer/director Simon Barrett on his film making debut Seance; “People who don’t like horror have no business making horror movies”

As the spooky season creeps towards its hallowed end, horror-centric streaming service Shudder is proving to be the gift that keeps on giving for genre fans the globe over. With the recent release of the supernatural scarer Seance (you can read our review here), our own Peter Gray got to chat with the film’s writer and director, Simon Barrett.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

ALONE WITH YOU: Raven Banner Boards Fantastic Fest Thriller

Only a couple weeks ago we announced that Dark Star Pictures acquired the thriller Alone With You ahead of its world premiere at Fantastic Fest. The debut feature film from Emily Bennett and Justin Brooks starred Barbara Crampton alongside Bennett, Dora Madison and Emma Myles. Today it has been announced...
MOVIES
badfeelingmag.com

Fantastic Fest 2021 reviews: Saloum, Iké Boys, The Sadness

Austin’s annual Fantastic Fest is currently underway, offering up a hybrid model of in-person screenings and at-home viewing options. We took a look at a trio of new films screening at the fest including a fascinating African genre mash-up, a love letter to Japanese pop culture, and a truly revolting Taiwanese zombie movie.
MOVIES
Decider

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘V/H/S/94’ on Shudder, the Wonderfully Gross (and Funny) “Reboot” of the Horror Anthology Series

Shudder exclusive V/H/S/94 marks the return of the mostly dormant V/H/S horror anthology series, which championed the found-footage subgenre. Consisting of three films released between 2012-14, the series fizzled as shaky-cam creepfests waned in popularity, much to the chagrin of Dramamine execs. V/H/S/94 — billed as a “reboot” for reasons that elude me — seeks to invoke nostalgia for fuzzy imagery, tracking judder and muffle-wuffle audio, which will stoke the nostalgia zones of people of a certain vintage. These four shorts certainly channel the gleeful winging-it-in-the-woods-out-back vibe of 17-year-olds who, having burned through the horror sections of every local Blockbuster, decided to pick up a camera and make their own splatterfests. Here’s hoping that vibe is contagious.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy