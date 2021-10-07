CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 10 schedule, results

By StatBot
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

1. Eureka (21-1) def. Lafayette (14-12), 9-5. 2. Washington (22-5) vs. Pacific (8-11), 4:15 p.m. 3. Summit (24-2) def. Hillsboro (21-6), 7-3. 4. Marquette (21-8) was idle. 5. Fort Zumwalt West (20-7) was idle. 6. Parkway South (18-7) at De Soto (1-21), 4:30 p.m. 7. Hillsboro (21-6) lost to Summit...

www.stltoday.com

Mercury News

Bay Area high school football Week 6 preview: Top matchups, schedule

No. 6 Bellarmine (4-0, 1-0) at No. 1 Serra (3-0, 1-0), Saturday, 2:30 p.m.: Bellarmine’s turnaround from a half-decade slide has been swift and dramatic under second-year coach Jalal Beauchman. But are the Bells good enough to win on the road against the reigning West Catholic Athletic League champ from San Mateo? We’re about to find out. Serra has not allowed a point in its past three games against Bellarmine, winning 48-0 in 2017, 43-0 in 2018 and 37-0 in 2019. The last time Bellarmine scored against Serra, in 2016, the Bells were beaten 48-13. Bellarmine has passed every test this season, with wins over the likes of Menlo-Atherton, San Leandro and Central Catholic-Modesto. QB Wade Smith, a senior, has been superb leading an offense that also includes standouts such as junior RB Ben Pfaff and senior WR Thomas Divittorio. Serra is massive in the trenches and fast at the skill positions. QB Dominique Lampkin and WR/RB Hassan Mahasin, both seniors, are just two of the Padres’ playmakers who keep scoreboard operators busy. RB Jabari Mann and SS Joseph Bey are two of the 14 sophomores on coach Patrick Walsh’s roster. Calpreps.com’s computer projects Serra to win 22-21. According to San Mateo County historian John Horgan, Saturday marks the 75th-year anniversary of the first Bellarmine-Serra game in 1946. Bellarmine leads the overall series 49-27-2. — Darren Sabedra.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Magic 95.1

Chester adds top-ranked Decatur St. Teresa to schedule

The Chester Yellowjackets found out Monday that they were without an opponent this coming Friday after Dupo was forced to bow out due to COVID issues. Tuesday, the Yellowjackets found a new opponent to face for their homecoming game on Friday. The Yellowjackets will now face off with the top 2A team in Illinois, according to last week’s AP Poll: The Decatur St. Teresa Bulldogs.
Caledonian Record-News

Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 1) And Saturday Schedule

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number. St. J quarterback Quinn Murphy passed for 217 yards and one touchdown, rushed for 66 yards and three scores and picked off two passes on defense, including the game-sealing pick with under a minute to play, as St. J topped Essex 35-28.
State
Washington State
kcfmradio.com

Athlete of the Week; Honorable Mention; Soccer Results; On the Schedule; Everett to Join Trailblazers Broadcast

The Sports Club the Siuslaw News and Coast Radio Sports congratulate senior Viking football lineman Henry Rankin as th is week’s Athlete of the Week. Henry’s efforts on the offensive and defensive line were instrumental in the Vikings 34-26 win against La Pine. Henry had 2 sacks and 3 tackles for loss and went up against the all state linemen of La Pine and not allowing a sack on offense, holding them at bay all night according to Coach Sam Johnson.
Antelope Valley Press

College Football Top 25 results | Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Seth Small made a 28-yard field goal as time expired and Texas A&M stunned top-ranked Alabama 41-38 on Saturday night to end the Crimson Tide’s winning streak at 19 games. Defending national champion Alabama (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) had scored 21 straight points — capped by...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Lily Douglas • Mehlville softball

A freshman pitcher, Douglas went 4-0 in the circle last week. She had 58 strikeouts with only four walks and a 1.35 earned run average in 31 innings. Douglas had 19 strikeouts in an 11-2 win over Orchard Farm, fanned 12 in a 12-4 victory over Ritenour and closed the week by striking out 21 in a 6-2, 10-inning win over Hazelwood West. Douglas also chipped in offensively with two hits, including a double, and an RBI against Orchard Farm, a double and two RBI vs. Ritenour and a double and two RBI against Hazelwood West. She finished the season 12-9 with a 1.96 ERA, 207 strikeouts, a .356 batting average and 18 RBI.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Edi Mahmutovic • Affton soccer

A senior forward who was a midfielder prior to this season, Mahmutovic racked up a total of 12 goals in four convincing victories last week. He kicked off the week with two goals and an assist in a 6-1 win over Windsor, scored all four Cougars goals in a 4-1 win over Hazelwood West, had a goal and two assists in a 6-0 win at University City and exploded for five goals in a 5-0 win over Hillsboro. Mahmutovic is tied for second in the area in scoring with 34 goals and eight assists (76 points). A first-team all-conference selection last season, Mahmutovic has interest in McKendree University, Lindenwood University and Avila University in Kansas City.
HILLSBORO, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Adelina Huric • Bayless volleyball

A 6-foot senior middle hitter, Huric has helped lead the Bronchos to a seven-match winning streak. In victories against Brentwood, Crossroads, Hancock, DuBourg and Metro, Huric piled up a combined 47 kills and 23 blocks. Huric led Bayless to a four-set conference win at Brentwood with 13 kills and seven blocks to begin the streak. She topped that performance in a five-set win at DuBourg, where she recorded 16 kills and five blocks. Huric is among the SCAA leaders in both kills (two per set) and blocks (1.1). She has played varsity volleyball at Bayless since her sophomore season.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

LJ Minner • Westminster football

A 5-foot-11, 200-pound senior running back and defensive back, Minner had a record-setting performance in a 34-7 win over John Burroughs. He had 32 carries for 318 yards and three touchdowns on runs of 1, 14 and 2 yards. He also had one reception for 16 yards. The 318 rushing yards and 334 total yards are both school records. On the season, he has 128 carries for 1,060 yards (8.3 per carry), 16 rushing touchdowns and 11 receptions for 121 yards and one receiving touchdown. He is also leads the team in tackles (39), has made two sacks and two interceptions. He also plays basketball and competes in track and field.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Bachman turns on the jets to help Marquette slip past Lafayette

WILDWOOD — The Marquette High softball team begins every practice session with some light jogging. Much to the dismay of sophomore speedster Carle Bachman. Bachman has one gear - fast. Ultra fast. "I'd rather be sprinting," she says of the normal pre-workout exercise. Bachman got a chance to cut loose...
WILDWOOD, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Blues lines are set for opener, and they look good

VAIL, Colo. — Craig Berube spent much of the offseason thinking about it. Plus, an eight-game preseason to experiment with different combinations. So a lot of thought and evaluation has gone into the lines he’s expected to trot out Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche. On paper, it looks formidable:. •...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Top ACC contenders counting on veteran talent in league race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Georgia Tech coach Nell Fortner has reason for confidence after bringing back nearly the entire roster from the program’s first NCAA Sweet 16 team in nearly a decade. She’s not alone in the Atlantic Coast Conference, either. “Yeah, we have a lot of experience coming back,”...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Florida transfer Payne embraces Illini role

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Omar Payne sat down in the Orange Krush fan section at State Farm Center just a few feet away from Lou Henson court. The 6-foot-10 forward, who transferred from Florida to Illinois, then bent over and pulled the tongues down on his Nike basketball shoes. It was...
