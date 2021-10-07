Top 10 schedule, results

No. 6 Bellarmine (4-0, 1-0) at No. 1 Serra (3-0, 1-0), Saturday, 2:30 p.m.: Bellarmine’s turnaround from a half-decade slide has been swift and dramatic under second-year coach Jalal Beauchman. But are the Bells good enough to win on the road against the reigning West Catholic Athletic League champ from San Mateo? We’re about to find out. Serra has not allowed a point in its past three games against Bellarmine, winning 48-0 in 2017, 43-0 in 2018 and 37-0 in 2019. The last time Bellarmine scored against Serra, in 2016, the Bells were beaten 48-13. Bellarmine has passed every test this season, with wins over the likes of Menlo-Atherton, San Leandro and Central Catholic-Modesto. QB Wade Smith, a senior, has been superb leading an offense that also includes standouts such as junior RB Ben Pfaff and senior WR Thomas Divittorio. Serra is massive in the trenches and fast at the skill positions. QB Dominique Lampkin and WR/RB Hassan Mahasin, both seniors, are just two of the Padres’ playmakers who keep scoreboard operators busy. RB Jabari Mann and SS Joseph Bey are two of the 14 sophomores on coach Patrick Walsh’s roster. Calpreps.com’s computer projects Serra to win 22-21. According to San Mateo County historian John Horgan, Saturday marks the 75th-year anniversary of the first Bellarmine-Serra game in 1946. Bellarmine leads the overall series 49-27-2. — Darren Sabedra.

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO