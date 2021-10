Trader Joe’s just put shopping limits on four products in store, and we’re having major Covid-19 flashbacks! First, Costco pulled these popular items for fall, and now this devastating news. Before you get too triggered, know that the purchase limits that the California-based chain just announced have nothing to do with the pandemic or supply shortages. They’re simply cult items that TJs shoppers just can’t get enough of (don’t worry–the Everything But The Bagel Seasoning is *not* on the list). Phew! But there are some beloved items you aren’t be able to buy more than one or two of right now. What are they?

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 13 DAYS AGO