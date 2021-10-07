CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Word On The Street

By Birmingham Times
birminghamtimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe asked Birmingham-area residents, What’s been a memorable job?. LISA FRANCAVILLA: “I worked at Disney and marketing, including Disney Cruise lines. I got to take a lot of the cruises which was neat, and I got to hire people who wanted to be princesses and Mickey, and that was fun. I also worked at Rare Books in Las Vegas, where I sold pieces of history, and helped collectors build their collections. It was on Las Vegas strip [near] the Venetian hotel so that was a wild experience.”

