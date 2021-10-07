CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FGCU hosts SWFL Regional Resiliency Compact meeting

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeaders and elected officials from across Charlotte, Collier and Lee counties will meet Friday, Oct. 8, for the first time as part of the Southwest Florida Regional Resiliency Compact. The purpose of the compact is to build an alliance among county and municipal governments and natural and cultural resource managers to improve the region’s resilience to the effects of sea-level rise, storminess and warming temperatures. The session is the first of two workshops to formally organize the group and will be facilitated by The Water School at FGCU, Growing Climate Solutions and the FCRC Consensus Center.

floridaweekly.com

Conservancy of SWFL launches cutting-edge mobile classroom

The Conservancy of Southwest Florida has announced the launch of its new state-of-the-art mobile classroom, a custom-built specialty vehicle that provides a hands-on science learning experience on wheels. To expand its ability to provide more environmental education to Title I schools and underserved communities, the Conservancy will soon begin the use of its mobile classroom at local after-school programs for the current school year.
EDUCATION
floridaweekly.com

NEWS BRIEFS

LeeTran On Demand service approved in Bonita Springs area. The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to launch a pilot program for Mobility On Demand Transit service in the Bonita Springs area. The new ULTRA On Demand Transit service will feature a mini-bus that will take riders anywhere within...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

Fall brings back FGCU lifelong learning classes

FGCU Academy, Florida Gulf Coast University’s lifelong learning program for Southwest Floridians, returns to in-person classes this fall for the first time since January 2020. Novel partnerships will bring courses of the non-virtual variety to some new and some familiar locations in Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties. It’s about time,...
FORT MYERS, FL
Tampa Bay News Wire

The Bay Park to Host Community Meeting on October 7

The meeting will provide the community with project status, updates and next steps for the park. Sarasota, Fla. – September 30, 2021 – The Bay Park Conservancy (BPC) will host a community meeting on October 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Municipal Auditorium to update the community about the City and the Park Conservancy’s draft Implementation Agreement, park development, as well as activation and programming.
SARASOTA, FL
Herald Tribune

FGCU is reaping the benefits of a steady, experienced leadership

During a recent interview with the Fort Myers News-Press' and Naples Daily News' Southwest Florida Community Advisory Board, Florida Gulf Coast University President Michael Martin chuckled when a board member referred to him as “the Tom Brady” of higher education. No, Martin’s jewelry collection probably doesn’t have anything as eye-catching...
FORT MYERS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER: Southeast Of Florida, Two Waves Still Watched

One Appears To Be Heading Away, Another May Form Closer To State. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two tropical waves continue to be under the watchful eyes of forecasters at the National Hurricane Center. As of early Tuesday morning, one of the waves appears […] The article HURRICANE CENTER: Southeast Of Florida, Two Waves Still Watched appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
FLORIDA STATE
floridaweekly.com

Looking for sky-high thrills? Plan on attending the Florida International Air Show Oct. 16-17

On Oct. 16 and 17, there’s only one place you’ll want to be: the Florida International Airshow. Since 1981, this has been an annual event (except for 2020, due to COVID) at Punta Gorda Airport. This year is expected to be a great comeback, and attendees will be able to meet and talk to pilots and performers as well as get up close and personal with some of the aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
floridaweekly.com

Lee Walk to End Alzheimer’s returning as in-person event

The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Lee County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, Oct. 23. While last year’s event was mainly virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alzheimer’s Association is moving forward with hosting the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Investopedia

SNAP Benefits by State

Millions of Americans have participated in the United States Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), getting access to basic food products that they might have otherwise been unable to afford. Given that SNAP is a federal program, it would be easy to assume that it functions relatively uniformly throughout the U.S. In practice, however, the presence of local SNAP offices, the way benefits are calculated, and varying regional economic circumstances result in some notable differences in SNAP benefits by state. This most apparent are the colloquial names of programs and the average amount of benefits offered per household.
FOOD & DRINKS
Click10.com

Surprise! There are 2 systems to watch in Atlantic

A couple of tropical disturbances around the Caribbean islands have a slight possibility of developing over the next few days, though the atmospheric pattern is not very supportive of either system acquiring an organized circulation. Tropical Disturbance #2 became surprisingly well organized yesterday when it ran into a pocket of...
ENVIRONMENT
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Instagram selfies suggest Florida city is among unhappiest in U.S. for homebuyers

Buying a new home should be one of the most exciting moments in a person’s life, but that may not be the case in South Florida. A new study has concluded that homebuyers in Miami are among some of the unhappiest in the country. At least according to selfies posted on Instagram. Online Mortgage Advisor scanned various photos posted on the social media platform that were tagged with locations ...
FLORIDA STATE
Virginian-Pilot

How future hurricanes could affect the Chesapeake Bay region, according to new research

If another Hurricane Isabel hit the Chesapeake Bay area a few decades from now, it could affect at least a million more people and cause $6 billion more in damage than when it landed in 2003, new research suggests. By the century’s end, even storms we consider weak today will have the impact of stronger storms, according to the recent study from the nonprofit Resources for the Future, which ...
NORFOLK, VA
floridaweekly.com

WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO

— Submit calendar listings and high- resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Saturday. THEATER. White Rabbit Red Rabbit – By The Laboratory Theater of Florida Oct. 14-23. With no rehearsal, no...
ENTERTAINMENT
floridaweekly.com

THINGS TO DO

Please send calendar listings to calendar editor Janis Fontaine at pbnews@floridaweekly.com. Clematis By Night — 6-9 p.m. Thursday on the Great Lawn, 100 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach. Live music, food, and drink. www.wpb.org/ events. ¦ Oct. 7: Oktoberfest, featuring the Alex Meixner Band with Jan Lewan the “Polka...
MIAMI, FL
floridaweekly.com

Coming up at FGCU Academy

The following courses are available this week at FGCU Academy. For a program guide or for more information, visit www.fgcu.edu/academy. To register for these programs, call either 239-434-4737 or 941-505-0130, or visit fgcuacademy.asapconnected.com. The Magnificent Shells of Florida. Online webinar. 1:30-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 12. Fee: $25 / $30. Speaker:...
EDUCATION
floridaweekly.com

SCOTT’S THREE FOR 3

6 Van Kessel Parkway (in Carlin Park), Jupiter; 561-747-1134 or www.lazyloggerheadcafe.com. I sometimes come to Duke’s Lazy Loggerhead Café for a low-stress breakfast, but lunchtime is when this beachfront restaurant shines. The Chunky Ginger Chicken, available as a sandwich or a salad, is as refreshing as it sounds, with cubes of chilled chicken tossed with cucumbers and carrots and served with a ginger-soy dressing.
RESTAURANTS

