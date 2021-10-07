FGCU hosts SWFL Regional Resiliency Compact meeting
Leaders and elected officials from across Charlotte, Collier and Lee counties will meet Friday, Oct. 8, for the first time as part of the Southwest Florida Regional Resiliency Compact. The purpose of the compact is to build an alliance among county and municipal governments and natural and cultural resource managers to improve the region’s resilience to the effects of sea-level rise, storminess and warming temperatures. The session is the first of two workshops to formally organize the group and will be facilitated by The Water School at FGCU, Growing Climate Solutions and the FCRC Consensus Center.bonitasprings.floridaweekly.com
