Estero, FL

Make plans now to enjoy two Estero Park events

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark your calendar now for two popular October events planned for Estero Park, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd. The Estero Park Yard Sale will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23. Vendor spots are available for $5 and are now on sale. Vendors will set up their items in the park for purchase, including new and gently used items. No food, produce, or business merchandise is permitted. Shopping will be in the south parking lot near the recreation center.

