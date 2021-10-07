CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hackers Leak Twitch’s Source Code, Company Information In Massive Data Breach

By Ailan Evans
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 7 days ago
Hackers released source code and data detailing the inner workings of popular streaming platform Twitch in a massive data breach Wednesday. “We can confirm a breach has taken place. Our teams are working with urgency to understand the extent of this,” Twitch announced in a tweet. The leaked data includes...

