Hackers Leak Twitch’s Source Code, Company Information In Massive Data Breach

SF-based gaming site Twitch pretty much had the keys to their kingdom snatched and posted on 4Chan, and since it’s owned by Amazon… is anything safe anymore?. Those of us who are not all intrigued by the pastime of “watching other people play video games for hours” know of San Francisco-based streaming service Twitch as sort of a YouTube knockoff on which we watched this year’s Hunky Jesus Contest, Big Freedia’s Pride concert, or the livestreamed Inside Lands festival last summer. But those of you who actually use Twitch to watch video game streams (and Hunky Jesus Christ, why?) you have a very, very big concern today. Video Games Chronicles reported Wednesday morning that Twitch had been thoroughly breached, with even its site’s entire source code posted online, and this has since been verified by many news outlets and even the site itself.

