Statesville, NC – Downtown Statesville’s Friday After 5 will be ending its season on Friday, October 8th with Red Dirt Revival taking the stage from. Red Dirt Revival brings you the best in country music from the 90’s til today! Their song selection consists of music for the ages…all ages that is! Playing everything from the classic days of the outlaws, the crooners of the 90’s, and all the way til’ today along with some original material. You are sure to be singing and dancing the whole night! Multi-part vocal harmonies and the use of various traditional instruments set RDR apart from most bands.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 7 DAYS AGO