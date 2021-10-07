CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SkyWater and NanoDX to ramp nanoscale sensor production

By David Manners
ElectronicsWeekly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSkyWater, the Minnesota specialist foundry, and medical company NanoDx are preparing to ramp production of nanoscale sensors. Recently, NanoDx announced a licensing agreement with IBM Research for integration of its CMOS-compatible technology design with NanoDx’s nanosensor platform to accelerate the ability to bring an array of diagnostic solutions to market.

