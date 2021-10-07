West Virginia Symphony Orchestra to present ‘Opening Night!’

PARKERSBURG — The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra will kick off its 2021-22 season Oct. 16 and 17 with opening concerts in Charleston and Parkersburg. At 7:30 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Clay Center in Charleston, Music Director Lawrence Loh will lead the orchestra in an evening of music beginning with a premiere of “Social Dissonance” by Charleston native Matt Jackfert. “Social Dissonance” was commissioned by the orchestra and touches on the current state of affairs in the world.