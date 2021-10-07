“Survivor 41” Recap: ‘My Million Dollar Mistake’

Xander uncovers a new type of immunity idol — but he needs his dead relatives to help procure it. Survivor has taught me many things over the past 21 years. It has taught me that a baseball cap with an orange bill is a dope-ass look that should be sported on as many occasions as possible. It has taught me that real true "strength" is being able to solve a puzzle, even if players still don't seem to grasp that concept. And it has taught me that if you want to succeed in the game in the year 2021, the one thing you do not want to do is force people to call you by your last name. First, Abraham (which is to say, Eric) and now Voce (which is to say, David).

TV SHOWS ・ 14 DAYS AGO