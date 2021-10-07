“Survivor 41” Recap: ‘My Million Dollar Mistake’
HOLLYWOOD—America I have to say it, I am thoroughly enjoying this new evolution in the game of “Survivor.” Season 41 so far has me glued to the TV each week to see how things play out, I will admit I don’t need to see the risk your vote opportunity every week. Once was enough and after two weeks in a row, if it happens again, I’m going to call this twist a bust because we should just give votes out to everyone. This week’s episode, ‘My Million Dollar Mistake’ saw the aftermath of the latest vote out on the Yase tribe where Liana was frustrated that she didn’t make the move to take out Xander instead of Voce.www.canyon-news.com
Comments / 0