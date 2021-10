“Colorism is definitely an issue within our culture,” Chestnut tells TVLine. “It’s definitely something we had to explore in this series, and it’s something that should be talked about because it’s one of those unspoken things. People have certain thoughts and ideas about it, and it was important for me.” Actress Tasha Smith, who directed the first two episodes and acted as a casting consultant, agrees. “To tell stories in a way that none of us have seen is necessary, especially when you employ beautiful, dark-skinned, chocolate women,” says Smith. “The roles that Yaya (DaCosta) and Nadine (Ellis) are playing are not roles we always get as darker-skinned women. I wanted to see myself on the screen.”

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 7 DAYS AGO