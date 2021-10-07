Top 10 schedule, results

No. 12 Valley Christian (4-1, 2-0) at No. 2 St. Francis (4-0, 2-0), 7 p.m.: St. Francis is big and fast and has already made history this season when it became the first team from this region to defeat De La Salle in 30 years. But the Lancers certainly are not content. They aim to win the West Catholic Athletic League and play deep into the postseason. To get there, they’ll have to beat teams such as Valley Christian, a perennial WCAL contender that has won the past four games against St. Francis, including a 16-13 overtime thriller in the spring when Jurrion Dickey caught a walk-off touchdown pass from Jakson Berman. Dickey, now a junior, and Berman, a senior, have been spectacular this season. Dickey leads the Central Coast Section with 574 receiving yards and 10 TDs. Berman has thrown for 806 yards and 12 TDs and rushed for 513 yards and seven TDs. St. Francis counters with a physical defense and run-heavy offense. Viliami Teu has rushed for 658 yards and nine TDs in 76 attempts. The senior averages 8.7 yards per carry. Tim Netane has caught three of St. Francis’ four TD passes. Valley is 11-10 against St. Francis since 2004. Calpreps.com’s computer picks St. Francis to prevail on Friday, 41-21. — Darren Sabedra.

PIEDMONT, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO