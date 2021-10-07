Top 10 schedule, results

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1. Lafayette (23-2) def. Northwest Cedar Hill (22-5), 3-0. 2. Eureka (23-0) def. Lindbergh (11-12), 3-0. 3. Oakville (16-7) was idle. 4. Cor Jesu (13-5) was idle. 5. Edwardsville (16-4) def. East St. Louis (5-6), 2-0. 6. O'Fallon (17-7) was idle. 7. St. Joseph's (11-9) def. St. Dominic (14-6), 3-1.

Chester adds top-ranked Decatur St. Teresa to schedule

The Chester Yellowjackets found out Monday that they were without an opponent this coming Friday after Dupo was forced to bow out due to COVID issues. Tuesday, the Yellowjackets found a new opponent to face for their homecoming game on Friday. The Yellowjackets will now face off with the top 2A team in Illinois, according to last week’s AP Poll: The Decatur St. Teresa Bulldogs.
Weekend Local Scores/Top Performers (Oct. 2-3) And Monday Schedule

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number. North Country at Mt. Abraham (canceled due to COVID-19) XC Running. Thetford Woods Trail Run, 10 a.m. White Mountains at Kennett, 2. Girls Soccer. White Mountains 2, Mascoma...
Bay Area high school football Week 7 preview: Top matchups, schedule

No. 12 Valley Christian (4-1, 2-0) at No. 2 St. Francis (4-0, 2-0), 7 p.m.: St. Francis is big and fast and has already made history this season when it became the first team from this region to defeat De La Salle in 30 years. But the Lancers certainly are not content. They aim to win the West Catholic Athletic League and play deep into the postseason. To get there, they’ll have to beat teams such as Valley Christian, a perennial WCAL contender that has won the past four games against St. Francis, including a 16-13 overtime thriller in the spring when Jurrion Dickey caught a walk-off touchdown pass from Jakson Berman. Dickey, now a junior, and Berman, a senior, have been spectacular this season. Dickey leads the Central Coast Section with 574 receiving yards and 10 TDs. Berman has thrown for 806 yards and 12 TDs and rushed for 513 yards and seven TDs. St. Francis counters with a physical defense and run-heavy offense. Viliami Teu has rushed for 658 yards and nine TDs in 76 attempts. The senior averages 8.7 yards per carry. Tim Netane has caught three of St. Francis’ four TD passes. Valley is 11-10 against St. Francis since 2004. Calpreps.com’s computer picks St. Francis to prevail on Friday, 41-21. — Darren Sabedra.
Edi Mahmutovic • Affton soccer

A senior forward who was a midfielder prior to this season, Mahmutovic racked up a total of 12 goals in four convincing victories last week. He kicked off the week with two goals and an assist in a 6-1 win over Windsor, scored all four Cougars goals in a 4-1 win over Hazelwood West, had a goal and two assists in a 6-0 win at University City and exploded for five goals in a 5-0 win over Hillsboro. Mahmutovic is tied for second in the area in scoring with 34 goals and eight assists (76 points). A first-team all-conference selection last season, Mahmutovic has interest in McKendree University, Lindenwood University and Avila University in Kansas City.
Adelina Huric • Bayless volleyball

A 6-foot senior middle hitter, Huric has helped lead the Bronchos to a seven-match winning streak. In victories against Brentwood, Crossroads, Hancock, DuBourg and Metro, Huric piled up a combined 47 kills and 23 blocks. Huric led Bayless to a four-set conference win at Brentwood with 13 kills and seven blocks to begin the streak. She topped that performance in a five-set win at DuBourg, where she recorded 16 kills and five blocks. Huric is among the SCAA leaders in both kills (two per set) and blocks (1.1). She has played varsity volleyball at Bayless since her sophomore season.
Lily Douglas • Mehlville softball

A freshman pitcher, Douglas went 4-0 in the circle last week. She had 58 strikeouts with only four walks and a 1.35 earned run average in 31 innings. Douglas had 19 strikeouts in an 11-2 win over Orchard Farm, fanned 12 in a 12-4 victory over Ritenour and closed the week by striking out 21 in a 6-2, 10-inning win over Hazelwood West. Douglas also chipped in offensively with two hits, including a double, and an RBI against Orchard Farm, a double and two RBI vs. Ritenour and a double and two RBI against Hazelwood West. She finished the season 12-9 with a 1.96 ERA, 207 strikeouts, a .356 batting average and 18 RBI.
Athlete of the Week; Honorable Mention; Soccer Results; On the Schedule; Everett to Join Trailblazers Broadcast

The Sports Club the Siuslaw News and Coast Radio Sports congratulate senior Viking football lineman Henry Rankin as th is week’s Athlete of the Week. Henry’s efforts on the offensive and defensive line were instrumental in the Vikings 34-26 win against La Pine. Henry had 2 sacks and 3 tackles for loss and went up against the all state linemen of La Pine and not allowing a sack on offense, holding them at bay all night according to Coach Sam Johnson.
LJ Minner • Westminster football

A 5-foot-11, 200-pound senior running back and defensive back, Minner had a record-setting performance in a 34-7 win over John Burroughs. He had 32 carries for 318 yards and three touchdowns on runs of 1, 14 and 2 yards. He also had one reception for 16 yards. The 318 rushing yards and 334 total yards are both school records. On the season, he has 128 carries for 1,060 yards (8.3 per carry), 16 rushing touchdowns and 11 receptions for 121 yards and one receiving touchdown. He is also leads the team in tackles (39), has made two sacks and two interceptions. He also plays basketball and competes in track and field.
Bachman turns on the jets to help Marquette slip past Lafayette

WILDWOOD — The Marquette High softball team begins every practice session with some light jogging. Much to the dismay of sophomore speedster Carle Bachman. Bachman has one gear - fast. Ultra fast. "I'd rather be sprinting," she says of the normal pre-workout exercise. Bachman got a chance to cut loose...
Patrick Heitert • CBC football

A 6-foot-1, 190-pound senior quarterback, Heitert led the Cadets to a 48-14 win over Chaminade that clinched the Metro Catholic Conference championship for CBC. He completed 24 of 39 passes for 279 yards and one touchdown and carried the ball 12 times for 63 yards and a TD. His 2-yard TD run with 27 seconds left in the second quarter gave the Cadets a 27-7 lead at halftime. Heitert then connected with Gavin Conley on a 47-yard TD pass to extend the Cadets lead to 34-14 late in the third quarter. Overall, Heitert has passed for 1,544 yards and nine touchdowns with a passer rating of 111.5. He took over as the Cadets starting quarterback midway through last season and earned all-conference honors.
Read the full transcript of Tom Timmermann's Wednesday Blues chat

- Watch Now: Related Video. Watch now: Cardinals pitchers' report cards for 2021. Ten Hochman: Lou! Lou! Lou! On this day, Cardinals’ Brock steals three bases in Game 7 of 1967 World Series. Ten Hochman: Mizzou's No. 1 ranks No. 2 — RB Tyler Badie has second-most total TDs in...
Florida transfer Payne embraces Illini role

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Omar Payne sat down in the Orange Krush fan section at State Farm Center just a few feet away from Lou Henson court. The 6-foot-10 forward, who transferred from Florida to Illinois, then bent over and pulled the tongues down on his Nike basketball shoes. It was...
Blues lines are set for opener, and they look good

VAIL, Colo. — Craig Berube spent much of the offseason thinking about it. Plus, an eight-game preseason to experiment with different combinations. So a lot of thought and evaluation has gone into the lines he’s expected to trot out Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche. On paper, it looks formidable:. •...
Top ACC contenders counting on veteran talent in league race

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Georgia Tech coach Nell Fortner has reason for confidence after bringing back nearly the entire roster from the program’s first NCAA Sweet 16 team in nearly a decade. She’s not alone in the Atlantic Coast Conference, either. “Yeah, we have a lot of experience coming back,”...
