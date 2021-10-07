CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISSF World Juniors: Adarsh Singh wins 25m RFP silver, India win 2 more medals

Cover picture for the articleIndia won three more medals including a gold from the ongoing ISSF World Junior Championships held in Lima, Peru. Adarsh Singh won a silver from the Olympic 25m Rapid Fire Pistol event. The other two medals came from the non-Olympic team events. Manu Bhaker won her 4th gold of the...

Adarsh Singh
Manu Bhaker
