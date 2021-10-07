Gilbert, Ron 1939-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Ron Gilbert, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. Ron was born on March 3, 1939, in St. Joseph, to Alvin and Mary (Morey) Gilbert. He attended Lafayette High School and served in the United States Army. He was a mechanic by trade and was an avid supporter of the Noyes Home. He was a former member of the Dream Factory, Soup Kitchen and donated supplies to the Cathedral Food Pantry. Ron never met a stranger and enjoyed going to the casino.