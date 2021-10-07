CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Minute Plays Through the Opening of Metroid Dread

By Kirstin Swalley on October 6, 2021
Cover picture for the articleWe’re less than two days away from Metroid Dread’s release and players are excited to get into the latest new Metroid in years. In order to prepare Nintendo Minute is taking on the beginning of the game and taking on the immediate terrors that await them in Samus’ new deadly adventure. Fans can enjoy watching Kit and Krysta try to stumble their way through getting chased by E.M.M.I and the other fierce monsters that await them on the way.

Enter My Nintendo’s Metroid Dread sweepstakes for a chance to earn some swag

Metroid Dread releases this Friday, and we all know what you’re clamoring for: a set of non-video game merchandise in order to showcase to friends, family, and the world at large that you are in fact a Gamer Who Likes Metroid. Fortunately, My Nintendo is offering a chance to fill that void in your life with a Metroid Dread Sweepstakes, where ten lucky winners will win a collection of small items.
Metroid Dread is bringing the best of Metroid

Another video is up o Nintendo Everything’s YouTube channel!. We are only a few days away from the launch of Metroid Dread. It’s been a long time since we saw a new, original, 2D game in the series. Right now, expectations are at the highest point so far. Nintendo has shown a lot of the game and everything is looking encouraging. I decided to take a closer look at the information we have, analyzing what elements Dread is borrowing from previous game, and how it is trying to create the best Metroid experience possible.
US: Metroid Dread holographic poster set reward available soon from My Nintendo

A new physical reward has been announced for My Nintendo in anticipation of the upcoming launch of . Two beautiful 11.75″ x 18″ holographic foil posters featuring intergalactic bounty hunter Samus Aran will be available as a set in the US/Canada. The amount of Platinum Points that will be required to redeem the posters has not yet been revealed, but standard shipping will cost $7 USD as per usual (you can add multiple rewards or My Nintendo Store items to your order for no extra charge).
Metroid Dread reviews roundup

IGN – 9 / 10. Japanese magazine Famitsu also published a review of Metroid Dread in this week’s issue. Between four editors, the game received marks of “9”, “8”, “9”, and “8”. It hasn’t taken long for us to get Metroid Dread. Nintendo revealed the title at E3 back in...
Metroid Dread: commercials, Nintendo Power Podcast, more footage

Ahead of the release of Metroid Dread this Friday (October 8th), Nintendo of America have shared a live-action commercial for the game:. And last month, Nintendo also shared a series of 3 commercials for the game in Japan:. And if you want to see more of the game in action,...
Metroid Dread: What you need to know before you play

There wasn’t much time between Metroid Dread’s initial announcement and its full release — four months, to be exact. Without any warning, Nintendo announced a brand-new side-scrolling Metroid game at E3 2021, and it quickly became one of the year’s most anticipated games. Now that Metroid Dread is here, we can say that it’s an excellent showcase for the Nintendo Switch OLED, and an even better game in its own right.
Metroid Dread: Nintendo highlights exploration and EMMIs just before launch

We’re at the home stretch before the launch of Metroid Dread on Switch, and Nintendo has just published the final Metroid Dread report. This time, we got a preview of Dread’s map exploration and enemy design. Dread Report vol. 10 is the final one before the game’s launch, with an...
Metroid Dread launch trailer

Metroid Dread, the latest in the 2D exploration series, arrives on Switch today. Nintendo has released a launch trailer to celebrate, check it out below. In case you missed it, here’s an overview for Metroid Dread:. Join bounty hunter Samus Aran as she tries to escape a deadly alien world...
Metroid Dread: First impressions

I’ve been playing the game and it’s been on par with my expectations (which were very high!). I decided to share my first impressions in this small video for the Nintendo Everything’s YouTube channel. Check it out the to see if our opinions about the game are the same or in case you want to know if it’s for you. Also, feel free to share your first impressions about the game here on the site as well.
Nintendo of America unleashes Metroid Dread accolades trailer

Is finally here and it has received some rave reviews from numerous sites such as our own. Nintendo of America has unleashed a new accolades trailer showcasing some new footage of the game along with a number of review snippets from the likes of IGN and Destructoid. Check out what the critics are sayings about Samus’s latest deadly adventure in the video down below!
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin’s Dawn of Soulsborne

2021 was a big year for Final Fantasy if not an unconventional one. The first six Final Fantasy games were given a retro remaster, but despite originally being Nintendo games, only appear on PC and mobile devices (and at this time only four have been released), the multi-part Final Fantasy VII Remake received additional content and Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier will be coming to mobile devices. The biggest surprise was the announcement of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin which is a soulsborne style game set in the world of the original Final Fantasy.
Metroid Dread: How to play every 2D Metroid game in order

For years it was little more than a rumor, but is finally here -- and it's worth the wait. Metroid Dread is one of the best action games of 2021, and the final chapter in a story that stretches all the way back to 1986. If you want to celebrate...
Official Metroid Dread merchandise collections announced for Nintendo NY and Nintendo Tokyo

Happy Metroid Dread release day! Along with getting a brand new Metroid game that’s the sequel to Metroid Fusion (which is nearing its 19th anniversary), Nintendo is also releasing some official merchandise. Luckily, this time it’s available for multiple regions and in one case qualifies for international shipping. Check out what gear you can sport as you prepare to visit Planet ZDR and escape the rogue E.M.M.I. units (or die multiple times – no shame, they’re tough).
Metroid Dread Wiki Guide

A creepy cloaked monster will emerge to attack you with its razor sharp tail, triggering a new boss fight. This creature will slowly strafe back and forth before either whipping its tail low at you, or striking down from above to pierce the ground. Jump over the whip attacks if...
How long is Metroid Dread? Play time, levels, and upgrades explained

It’s easy to see why there’s so much excitement for , even if it’s not the Metroid Prime sequel Nintendo has been promising for years. Dread concludes the story introduced over three decades ago with the original NES game. It’s also the first original 2D game in the Metroid series in 19 years. Talk about a nostalgia trip!

