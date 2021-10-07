Healixa Joins Global Special Operations Forces (SOF) Foundation

New York, NY, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healixa, Inc. (OTC Pink: EMOR) ("Healixa", or the "EMOR"), a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water, and green-tech industries, announces today that it has been invited to join the Global Special Operations Forces Foundation ("Global SOF"), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that aims to build and grow an international network of military, government, commercial, and educational stakeholders in order to advance Special Operations Forces ("SOF") capabilities globally.

The Global SOF Foundation (GSF), a non-profit organization, is forging this "good-guy" network among the world's special operations forces (SOF). It brings together military, government, industry and intellectual leaders from around the world for the purpose of advancing the capability and efficacy of SOF. Globally SOF's board of directors, leadership and advisors council have the expertise and creative to evaluate emerging technologies that can enhance SOF capabilities around the world.

The Army War College release a study in 2019 showing that "The U.S. Army is precipitously close to mission failure concerning hydration of the force in a contested arid environment." The report also states that "Reducing the dependence on bottled water dramatically reduces the number of logistics formations freeing up that force structure for deliberate operations" and "The Army must reinvest aggressively in technologies both in-house and commercial off the shelf in the next 5-10 years to keep pace with rising global temperatures, especially those arid areas in or poised for conflict." Healixa's Atmospheric Water Harvesting® presents a potentially quickly deployable, off the grid solution that can be used in almost any environment.

Ian Parker, CEO of Healixa said, "There are few that understand global special operations needs better than Col (ret) Stu Bradin, CEO of Global SOF, and his very impressive team. It has been a pleasure to work with them and get our message to the Global SOF community."

"Healixa is developing exciting technology that will revolutionize potable water availability around the world. The Foundation and its network will be an excellent resource for Healixa leaders and engineers as they launch their product in the future." - Meaghan Keeler-Pettigrew, Chief Operating Officer, Global SOF Foundation.

About Healixa Inc.Healixa is a technology company focusing on building and acquiring innovative and disruptive technologies in the health-tech, clean water generation and green-tech industries. Healixa embraces innovation by combining its intellectual properties, patents, strategic collaborations, and partnerships to create a "LaunchPad" of disruptive sustainable products.

As Healixa prepares for manufacturing its Atmospheric Water Havesting® ("AWH®") devices, it has begun to source components from US companies. Recently, Healixa signed a supply agreement Letter of Intent ("LOI") whereby Solar Integrated Roofing Corp (OTC Pink: SIRC) ("SIRC") where SIRC will supply solar panels and components for the Global Aquaduct® AWH device. For more information, please visit www.healixa.com

About Global SOFThe Global Special Operations Forces (SOF) Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that aims to build and grow an international network of military, government, commercial, and educational stakeholders in order to advance SOF capabilities and partnerships to confront global and networked threats. For more information, please visit the foundation's website at www.gsof.org

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. (OTC Pink: SIRC), is an integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation platform company specializing in commercial and residential properties throughout the United States. The Company serves communities by delivering the best experience through constant innovation & legacy-focused leadership. The Company's broad array of solutions include sales and installation of solar energy systems, battery backup and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to roofing, HVAC and related electrical contracting work. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.solarintegratedroofing.com

Forward-looking StatementsCertain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements are used when discussing our expected research and development programs, and more. These forward-looking statements are based only on current expectations of management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the risks and uncertainties related to the progress, timing, cost, and results of Partnerships and product development programs; difficulties or delays in obtaining regulatory approval or patent protection; and competition from other companies. Except as otherwise required by law, Healixa Inc., f.k.a. Emerald Organic Products, Inc., undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

