CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CARDNET Selects HPE GreenLake To Provide A Secure, Scalable Platform For Digital Payments And Support Progression To Cashless Society

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 7 days ago

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) - Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) Report today announced that CARDNET, Japan's leading credit card payment network, has selected the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform to deliver a robust, agile cloud service and support the growing demand for digital payment and settlement services in Japan. The new HPE cloud service will deliver increased performance, capacity and availability to address the unpredictable market movements and the accelerated uptake of online payments.

Established in 1995, CARDNET is Japan's leading credit card settlement agency, and serves as an intermediary between merchants, credit card companies and financial institutions across Japan. It provides a payment and settlement platform which ensures smooth purchasing experiences for credit card and other cashless transactions. CARDNET has seen a rapid increase in demand, as consumers and businesses increasingly favor online and digital transactions, with the total number of transactions in 2020 reaching 118% higher than the prior year. Furthermore, the country's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has set a goal of 40% cashless payments by 2027 in Japan.

CARDNET needed to modernize its settlement platform to meet the rapid growth in transaction volumes. HPE GreenLake delivers the simplicity, ease and agility of the cloud experience through a pay-per-use model while also ensuring data security and compliance. The platform can scale up and down as business demand fluctuates, thus delivering more flexibility and agility for CARDNET to manage the unpredictable demand.

"We were seeking a solution that gives us the reliability and security that we need for a mission-critical payment service, as well as a solution that is flexible and agile to handle unpredictable market conditions," said Yuji Nakamoto, executive vice president of Host System Development, CARDNET. "HPE's track record in delivering fault-tolerant, reliable systems in the financial service industry gives us full confidence in the HPE GreenLake platform to support the new payments platform and process the massive increase in credit card transactions."

HPE is working in close collaboration with Tokyo-based system integrator and service provider, TIS Inc to deliver the payment system. The solution, delivered as a cloud service through the HPE GreenLake platform, uses the HPE Superdome Flex server for in-memory processing and mission-critical capabilities to ensure always-on performance. It also leverages HPE XP8 Storage for high-performance storage to deliver 24-hour access, high availability, and twice as much batch processing performance of the former system. The solution synchronizes data to remote sites in real-time, enabling quick service switchover in the event of a large-scale disaster.

"With the recent surge in cashless payments in the country, it's never been more important to produce a resilient platform that can connect merchants of all types, across various industries, with credit card companies and financial institutions," added Hirokazu Mochizuki, managing director, HPE Japan. "With the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, we can remodel CARDNET's core systems to be manageable and flexible in such an unpredictable business climate, allowing them to be comfortable handling growing digital transaction demands."

The HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform provides customers with a powerful foundation to drive digital transformation. The HPE GreenLake platform can run on-premises, at the edge, or in a colocation facility, and combines the simplicity and agility of the cloud with the governance, compliance, and visibility that comes with hybrid IT. HPE GreenLake offers a range of cloud services that accelerate innovation, including cloud services for analytics, bare metal, compute, container management, core payment systems, data protection, electronic medical records, 5G, HCI, high performance compute, machine learning operations, networking, risk management, SAP HANA, storage, VDI, and VMs. The HPE GreenLake business is rapidly growing with over $5.2 billion USD in total contract value and 900 partners selling HPE GreenLake. Today, HPE GreenLake has about 1200 enterprise customers across 50 countries in all industry sectors and sizes including Fortune 500 companies, government and public sector organizations, and small and midmarket enterprises. For more information on HPE GreenLake, please visit: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/greenlake.html.

About CARDNET

Since its establishment in 1995, CARDNET has developed a series of credit card payment services as a safe and secure social infrastructure so that merchants, card companies, and global users can make payments in their own way. Through the provision of superior features and services, and strengthened information security, CARDNET contributes to the development of customers' businesses with added value such as improved operational efficiency and stable system operation, and continues to evolve toward the realization of a cashless future. For more information, visit: https://www.cardnet.co.jp.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) - Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) Report is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions delivered as a service - spanning Compute, Storage, Software, Intelligent Edge, High Performance Computing and Mission Critical Solutions - with a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, designed to help customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211006005708/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

LQwD To Provide BIGG With Bitcoin Lightning Network Capability; LQwD Selects BIGG Digital Assets as Preferred Liquidity Partner And Compliance Software Provider

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - LQwD Fintech Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTC: LQWDF), is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic services agreement with Netcoins Inc. ("Netcoins"), a leading Canadian crypto trading platform and subsidiary of BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG") (CSE: BIGG). Under the agreement,...
COMPUTERS
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Platform Celsius Network Secures $400M in Capital from WestCap, Others

the international digital currency earning and borrowing platform, reveals that it has finalized a $400 million investment that was led by WestCap, a growth equity company, as well as Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), a global investment group. The transaction will “reflect a valuation of more than US $3 billion for Celsius,” the update confirmed.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

BofA boosts B2C payments with Recipient Select

Bank of America has launched a new solution, which enables companies with frequent payments to consumers to provide their beneficiaries with the ability to choose how they want to be paid. Called Recipient Select, the solution addresses complexities that companies grapple with related to the growth of business-to-consumer payments, including...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cloud Computing#Scalable#Hpe#Public Cloud#Cardnet#Hpe Rrb Report#Host System Development#Fau
TheStreet

RingCentral Announces RingCentral Rise™, A Strategic And Secure Communications Platform Designed For Service Providers Around The World

RingCentral, Inc. (RNG) - Get RingCentral, Inc. Class A Report, a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced RingCentral Rise, a new platform designed exclusively for service providers around the world. By leveraging Resources, Innovation, System integration, and Experiences (Rise) from RingCentral, service providers can now offer their own unique, co-branded unified cloud communications solutions including team messaging, video meetings, cloud phone system, and contact center solutions to businesses in a fast, flexible, and scalable manner.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Jack Henry Partners With Open Banking Providers To Enhance Digital Platform

MONETT, Mo., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. ® (JKHY) - Get Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Report is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry. Jack Henry announced today that Finicity, Akoya, and Plaid are among the first open banking pioneers to integrate to the Banno Digital Platform using the Banno Digital Toolkit SM.
ECONOMY
High Point Enterprise

How does the HPE partnership with Dragos empower customers to secure their networks?

As industrial machines, equipment and systems grow more interconnected with the IT network and the broader internet, global manufacturers and energy companies must be just as mindful of cyberattacks on the factory floor as in the back office. Digital transformation opens up new possibilities in how industrial organizations maintain and...
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

Q&A: HPE’s Zerto acquisition expands GreenLake Edge-to-Cloud platform

Disaster recovery has become a “when” not “if” scenario. The past few years have seen cyberattack statistics shoot through the roof, and while disruptions caused by natural disasters are still a cause for concern, it’s the threat of a ransomware attack that makes security officers stress. Looking to lighten ransomware...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
TheStreet

Cellebrite To Acquire Digital Clues, Strengthening Its Market Leading Position As The End-To-End Investigative Digital Intelligence Platform Provider

Adding an open-source intelligence solution to its DI offering strategically positions Cellebrite to expand its work within law enforcement intelligence and investigation efforts. PETAH TIKVAH, Israel, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cellebrite (Nasdaq: CLBT), a leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced it...
PUBLIC SAFETY
martechseries.com

ArborXR & Matts Digital Announce Partnership to Provide Frictionless, Scalable AR/VR Technology

ArborXR, the leading enterprise AR/VR device management and content distribution platform, and AR/VR solutions distributor, Matts Digital, announced a partnership to provide frictionless extended reality (XR) solutions at scale in Europe and beyond. With ArborXR’s mobile device management (MDM) software, Matts Digital will help companies securely manage fleets of XR devices, deploy apps and files remotely, and control the in-headset user experience. The partnership illustrates an accelerated shift to remote work and training amid the pandemic.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Visa Selects Callsign as Preferred Behavioral Biometric Digital and Device Intelligence Identity Provider

(NYSE: V) has chosen Callsign as their preferred behavioral biometric digital and device intelligence identity provider. Under the agreement, Visa will be introducing Callsign’s behavioral biometric and device fingerprinting services to the Visa network of financial institutions, payment service providers, and merchants across Europe. Callsign joins the Visa Fintech Partner...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Deutsche Börse to Use Digital Asset to Support Post Trade Platform in Push Towards Digital Security Future

Deutsche Börse has selected Digital Asset to power its post-trade platform labeled “D7”. Deutsche Börse has long been interested in the digital security realm and has been pushing forward with the transition towards a digital-only ecosystem. According to a note distributed by Digital Asset, the new cloud-backed, distributed ledger technology-ready...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

SME Digital Finance Platform Funding Societies Raises $18 Million in Debt Capital

Funding Societies has raised USD $18 million in debt capital led by Helicap Investments, the newly launched Social Impact Debt Fund, and a Japanese financial services group. Helicap Securities acted as sole lead arranger on the secured credit facility. Funding Societies is based in Singapore and services the broader Southeast...
ECONOMY
itprotoday.com

Delivering Scalable and Simple Network Security in AWS

Securing workloads, containers, and instances in a hybrid cloud environment demands an updated security design, beyond what legacy approaches can offer. Many aspects of the legacy approach are a poor match for the dynamism, agility, and speed of the cloud. Organizations that want to safely enable the hybrid cloud must have a native security.
SOFTWARE
cryptonews.com

Ibanera Launches BitLine Platform to Provide Digital Fund Accessibility in Gaming Sector

MIAMI, FL (October 5, 2021) Ibanera, a global digital banking platform and financial services provider, today announced the launch of its new payments product, BitLine, a first-of-its kind, patent pending, platform designed to securitize crypto assets and create liquidity for use in markets that have not yet adopted crypto acceptance, including the gaming sector.
GAMBLING
cdcgamingreports.com

Focus on Global Payments: Global Payments touts its cashless gaming

Global Payments says it is head-and-shoulders above the competition when it comes to cashless gaming. The reason: Cashless gaming isn’t always seamless and doesn’t work as well as it should in the casino industry because firms piece together technologies from a variety of companies. Instead, Global Payments has built its...
GAMBLING
blooloop.com

Embed provides cashless solutions to Planet Royale in Australia

Embed, a leading worldwide supplier of point-of-sale and revenue management systems, has provided its integrated cashless solutions to Planet Royale, a brand new multi-venue entertainment hub in Perth, Australia, which opened to the public this August. The operators, Ray Strauss and Sasha Fagan, have created a pop-culture-themed venue that covers...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
57K+
Post
215K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy