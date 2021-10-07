Duplin among first school districts to implement statewide blended instructional models

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Superintendent of Baltimore County Public School Dr. Darryl L. Williams received the 2021 Excellence in Education Award from the NAACP Baltimore County Chapter, officials announced Monday. “I am grateful to be a part of the incredible BCPS team, and this recognition really is for our BCPS staff whose tireless efforts are helping to raise the bar and close gaps for our students,” said Williams. “Our focus on equity is guiding large-scale access to meaningful educational technology, elementary world language instruction, and a renewed emphasis on literacy across the subject areas and positive school climates. These priorities are essential for understanding each student’s story and helping each student learn deeply and build the skills for success far into the future.” Dr. Williams was appointed BCPS superintendent in May 2019. Prior, he served as an administrator in Montgomery County Public Schools for 25 years.

