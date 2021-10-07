CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Duplin County, NC

Duplin among first school districts to implement statewide blended instructional models

By The Duplin Times
Daily Reflector
 7 days ago

KENANSVILLE — Duplin County schools announced on Sept. 29 the district is partnering with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) to Rethink Education. “Blended learning, digital teaching and learning, incorporating technology into instruction and 1:1 initiatives are not new to education or Duplin County Schools, however, the onset of the pandemic and the remote learning that ensued certainly catapulted these 21st century concepts to the forefront of educational models across the state and nation,” said a school spokesperson in the official announcement.

www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ Spotlight

Parents, educators urge schools districts to implement COVID-19 testing

A patchwork of efforts is leading to rising frustration among parents and educators. With the majority of school-age kids still ineligible for COVID-19 vaccines, the Murphy administration set aside more than $260 million in federal relief aid to help school districts set up regular testing for infection. But unlike vaccines for teachers and staff, the state isn’t mandating schools to follow through with weekly tests, leading to a patchwork of efforts and rising frustration among parents and educators.
NEWARK, NJ
CBS Tampa

Hillsborough County Schools Changes Mask Policy

TAMPA, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) – We are hearing from parents after the Hillsborough County School Board decided to change the district’s mask policy on Tuesday. The board voted to remove the medical opt-out requirement, and now all parents have to do is fill out a form saying their child does not have to wear a mask at school. The district says the change was made because the COVID-19 positivity and quarantine rates have decreased significantly since the beginning of the school year. The district’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 733 students and staff are either in quarantine or isolation right now, much...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duplin County, NC
Government
County
Duplin County, NC
CBS Baltimore

Superintendent Of Baltimore County Public Schools Awarded 2021 Excellence In Education Award

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Superintendent of Baltimore County Public School Dr. Darryl L. Williams received the 2021 Excellence in Education Award from the NAACP Baltimore County Chapter, officials announced Monday. “I am grateful to be a part of the incredible BCPS team, and this recognition really is for our BCPS staff whose tireless efforts are helping to raise the bar and close gaps for our students,” said Williams. “Our focus on equity is guiding large-scale access to meaningful educational technology, elementary world language instruction, and a renewed emphasis on literacy across the subject areas and positive school climates. These priorities are essential for understanding each student’s story and helping each student learn deeply and build the skills for success far into the future.” Dr. Williams was appointed BCPS superintendent in May 2019. Prior, he served as an administrator in Montgomery County Public Schools for 25 years.
TOWSON, MD
WDAM-TV

Lamar County School District holds first intersession

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - For school districts who transitioned to a modified school year, this week is the start of what’s called intersession. That’s a two-week break where students can enjoy that time off, or kids and teachers can sign up to come to school for extra instruction and learning.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise

Oklahoma education agency to use TSET funds for health instruction in schools

The Oklahoma State Department of Education has received a $1.6 million three-year grant to ensure expanded health instruction for pre-K through 12th grade. In a news release, the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust awarded the grant to help OSDE meet the requirements of the state’s Health Education Act. Oklahoma was one of three states without health education standards until the act passed during the last legislative session.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Education Program#Kenansville#Ncdpi#Rethink Education#Blended#Duplin County School#Steama Digital
KATV

New quarantine guidance causes confusion among school districts, ADH explains

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced new quarantine guidance for schools Tuesday. The new guidance says that any school with a vaccination rate of 70% or higher does not have to require their students to quarantine if there is a COVID outbreak. School districts across central Arkansas...
EDUCATION
michiganradio.org

As Michigan school districts struggle to hire, "Teachers are actually free agents for the first time ever."

A month into the school year, many Michigan school districts are still looking to hire for all kinds of positions—including teachers. Most notably, Eastpointe Middle School in Eastpointe was forced to go virtual for a week, after several teacher resigned abruptly, leaving the school short-staffed. But districts all over the state are still desperately trying to hire, and finding new ways to work with fewer staff.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Louisiana Illuminator

Louisiana schools consider lengthening academic calendars, adding extra instruction time

The fall 2021 semester hasn’t been any easier for Webster Parish public schools than the 2020 school year. Webster Parish Superintendent Johnny Rowland said his schools had the highest positive COVID-19 rates and more quarantined students, faculty and staff during the first four weeks of this fall than at any other point of the pandemic. […] The post Louisiana schools consider lengthening academic calendars, adding extra instruction time appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy