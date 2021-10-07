Duplin among first school districts to implement statewide blended instructional models
KENANSVILLE — Duplin County schools announced on Sept. 29 the district is partnering with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) to Rethink Education. “Blended learning, digital teaching and learning, incorporating technology into instruction and 1:1 initiatives are not new to education or Duplin County Schools, however, the onset of the pandemic and the remote learning that ensued certainly catapulted these 21st century concepts to the forefront of educational models across the state and nation,” said a school spokesperson in the official announcement.www.reflector.com
Comments / 0